This past weekend, the 2025 LPGA Tour season kicked off at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The event, hosted at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando, FL., saw a who's who on the leaderboard throughout the week. World No. 1 Nelly Korda was near the top throughout and nearly pulled off an amazing comeback.

However, A Lim Kim refused to relent, making clutch shot after clutch shot to hold onto a two-shot win.

Korda entered the final round four shots behind Kim, with little chance of catching her. However, she posted the best round of her weekend, carding a 7-under 65. She entered the clubhouse at 18-under par, one shot back. She needed Kim to bogey the 72nd hole to force a playoff.

Instead, the South Korean pro drained a spectacular birdie putt to win by two. Nevertheless, Korda was in a positive mindset after the solo second finish.

“This is what I love about golf, being in the hunt on a Sunday going down the back nine,” Korda said.

“Yeah, I mean, I played well. I wish I had a couple of those putts back this week. I three-putted nine twice for par, and when you kind of think about it that way, you're never going to be happy with the outcome.

“But I think the first week back, get into contention and play well; there is never anything bad about it… Overall I think I can't complain about the state of my golf game right now.”

Nelly Korda is coming off of a historic season on the LPGA Tour. She played in 17 events, notching 11 top-10s and won seven of them. In other words, Korda won 41 percent of the tournaments she entered in 2024.

That includes a stretch where she won five tournaments in a row. She kicked off the unreal stretch winning her second major at the Chevron Championship. She then won the Match Play, Ford Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, and the LPGA Drive On in succession.

If this week in Orlando is any indication, her competitors on the LPGA Tour are in for another long season.