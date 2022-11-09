By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Published November 9, 2022



On Tuesday night, the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released. Following their shocking and impressive upset of Alabama, the LSU Tigers jumped to #7. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Crimson Tide, it appeared to be a long shot for LSU to reach the College Football Playoff. They were listed at over +1000 to earn a spot in the CFP and for good reason.

After all, they had already lost two games including home losses to Florida State, 24-23, and getting hammered by the Tennessee Volunteers in Death Valley, 40-13.

But they shocked the college football world beating Alabama in overtime 32-31. After the Crimson Tide scored to open the extra frame with a touchdown, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels ran in a 25-yard score on their first play. Instead of opting for double OT, LSU head coach Brian Kelly made the bold decision to go for the win. The move paid off, not just for that game but also the outlook the rest of the season.

After the win, LSU’s odds to reach the CFP had jumped to +600. A stark contrast from before the big win. But after Tuesday’s rankings were announced, the odds got another shove in that direction.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the odds LSU reaches the College Football Playoff now stands at +430.

Despite the big jump, it will still be difficult. Assuming LSU wins out, they will likely face #1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. But even if they win that game, they would still have two losses with both Georgia and Tennessee (currently ranked #5) with one loss.

But at the same time, in that scenario, LSU will have arguably two of the best wins in the nation over Alabama and Georgia.