Although Brian Kelly has compiled a highly reputable resume during his long coaching career, his teams are known for faltering in big games. LSU football continued that unfortunate tradition Sunday night in a 45-24 loss to the No. 8 Florida State Seminoles.

“Brian Kelly has the 3rd-most losses by 20+ points as head coach of an AP Top 5 team,” ESPN Stats & Info posted. “He has 5 in just 37 games. The only coaches with more, Joe Paterno and Woody Hayes, coached over 100 games with a team ranking in the top 5.”

Normally, having your name mentioned in the same sentence as two legendary coaches would be a landmark achievement, but this is not a category the Tigers' leader eagerly wanted to join. Such a statistic, however, does bring to light how often Kelly has elevated programs near the top of college football.

Cincinnati did not have the resources to compete with true contenders, and Notre Dame, despite being rich in history, is often not as battle-tested as an upper-echelon SEC power. But now that he resides in Baton Rouge, expectations are higher for Kelly.

No. 5 LSU had a steep mountain to climb in the form of a road matchup against Florida State, but the elites are asked to prevail in those situations. Kelly and his team left points on the board early and ultimately got thumped in the fourth quarter. A narrow halftime lead devolved into a complete blowout by the time the clock struck zero.

There were some positive takeaways, though. Brian Thomas Jr. had seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown, while cornerback Duce Chestnut recorded an interception and a tackle for loss. Nevertheless, the Tigers were unable to mount a top-five effort for an entire game.

Brian Kelly will thusly remain under heavy scrutiny. He and LSU football will have a chance to redeem themselves in a huge showdown with Alabama in Tuscaloosa later in the season. Until then, it is best for the coach to stay off the internet and ignore the outside chatter.