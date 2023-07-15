The LSU Tigers football program will be entering their second season under Brian Kelly. In year one, the Tigers made a surprising improvement, even beating the likes of Nick Saban and Alabama, winning the SEC West and playing for an SEC Championship. LSU will once again hope to match last season and perhaps further. But they'll need a mix of a roster in veteran and new talent willing to do it, with some hoping to breakout.

With that being said, who are the potential sneaky breakout players for LSU football in 2023? Let's take a look.

Jaxon Howard, EDGE

LSU football will enter 2023 without two of their best edge rushers on the defensive line in BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye. While the Tigers have made transfer additions to their defensive front, Jaxon Howard, a true freshman EDGE player, has the potential to be a breakout star for LSU in 2023. Howard was a four-star prospect and the 16th best EDGE player in the 2023 On3 Industry Ranking, giving him all the capabilities to succeed.

During LSU's spring game, Howard showcased his abilities by recording four tackles and a sack. Head coach Brian Kelly has since spoken highly of Howard's progress and grit throughout the spring, indicating that he had a promising performance.

With some refinement, Howard could develop into a key player on LSU's defense this season, bringing disruption and playmaking ability from the EDGE position.

Dashawn Womack, EDGE

Dashawn Womack, another true freshman EDGE player, is prospect with the potential to break out for LSU in 2023. Despite being limited during the spring due to shoulder surgery, Womack was ranked as a four-star player by On3 and was the fifth best EDGE player and the 42nd overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.

Womack has the flexibility to play multiple positions on the defensive front, Coach Kelly said during the spring, per USA Today. He can potentially line up as a big end or as a stand-up two-point player in a hybrid role. Womack's athleticism and versatility make him a valuable asset to the defense.

Maason Smith, DT

To continue the defensive line trend, Maason Smith, a former five-star recruit, also has the could be a breakout player on the defensive line for LSU this season.

Unfortunately, Smith's freshman season didn't start off well, as it was quickly derailed when he suffered a torn ACL on the opening drive of the season against FSU, forcing him to miss the entire year. Now fully healthy and recovered, Smith has the opportunity to make up for lost time and fulfill the expectations that were placed upon him from his initial arrival.

As long as Smith can stay healthy throughout the season, at 6-foot-5 and weighing 315 pounds, he possesses the physical attributes and talent to be a dominant force on LSU's defensive interior line. With that kind of size and strength, he can disrupt opposing offenses, clog running lanes and collapse the pocket at will. If he can do all that, he'll make a significant impact on the field, and emerge as one of the top defensive linemen in all of college football.

Harold Perkins, LB

Harold Perkins, the transfer from Texas A&M, doesn't necessarily fit the bill of sneaky, as he was already a highly regarded player for LSU, but where he could become a star this season will be in his expanded role, according to USA Today.

Though primarily utilized as a pass-rushing specialist, the sophomore has been focusing on his development at the off-ball linebacker position. His versatility is set to make him a valuable weapon for what should be a daunting LSU defense, where he'll be utilized in various roles. Perkins is said to be deployed as a dual-threat, capable of effectively rushing the passer off the edge, seamlessly transitioning into dropping back into coverage, and stuffing runs from the middle. Meaning — the only thing sneaky about Perkins will be how he sneaks up on anyone touching the football.

With another year of development and an expanded role, Perkins has the potential to make a significant name for himself in 2023, even surpassing the accolades he already has. His athleticism, combined with his knack for rushing the passer, could result in emerging as one of the top defensive players in college football this season.

Kyren Lacy, WR

It was only the spring game, but Kyren Lacy made his presence known. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 212 pounds, Lacy showcased his versatility and possible playmaking abilities when he made a remarkable one-handed catch on a pass that was thrown slightly too high, demonstrating his exceptional ball skills. Lacy then broke tackles and dragged a defender into the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.

Lacy didn't have the best start to his career at LSU after transferring from Louisiana, though. However, he has said to have made strides during the offseason, and spring practice indicated some of his growth. If Lacy can continue to make highlight-worthy plays, he'll be a breakout at the wide receiver position, becoming another valuable option for quarterback Jayden Daniels.

LSU football looking for another promising season

If it wasn't evident by this list, it should be known that LSU is a talented team, especially on the defensive side of the ball. If the players above breakout, along with the rest of the roster living up to their potential, it could be another great season for the Tigers.