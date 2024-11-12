The LSU football team had a massive home game this past weekend against Alabama, and the Tigers are getting ridiculed for a number of reasons now as just about everything went poorly. LSU got blown out, their fans threw trash on the field at one point, and a lot of people were unhappy that there was a live tiger at the stadium for the game. One person who supports the live tiger decision, however, is Louisiana governor Jeff Landry.

LSU having a live tiger on the field doesn't happen every week. It is rare in fact, but it is a tradition. Unfortunately, for the LSU football team, the live tiger had the best performance on Saturday according to Jeff Landry.

“Our tiger, our live tiger, unfortunately, disappointingly, was the only tiger who showed up Saturday,” Landry said an event, according to The Advocate. “I’m sorry.”

A lot of people did have an issue with LSU bringing a live tiger on the field, but Landry didn't have an issue with it because of tradition.

“I’m going to tell you something,” Landry said. “This is about tradition. And the thing about tradition is about respecting those who came before you.”

Landry also noted that he heard a lot of great stories about Mike the tiger, the live tiger from back in the day that attended games.

“I had more people come up to me, and they remembered Mike the Tiger more than some of the great plays in Tiger Stadium,” Landry said. “And they grew up as children seeing this. It’s about tradition. At the end of the day, these woke people have tried to take tradition out of this country. It’s tradition that built this country.”

Some LSU football fans didn't like the live tiger

The issue that most people have with a live tiger being at the stadium is that it's animal abuse. When a tiger is spotted in the wild, they are typically not seen attending college football games in a cage. Tiger Stadium is now a lot different than it used to be, and a lot of people don't think that it's fair to keep a caged animal there during a game.

“I once thought it a good idea to introduce Mike back into Tiger Stadium,” Claudia Adley, an LSU alum and Baton Rouge resident said. “This is not Tiger Stadium of old. We had 68,000 screaming folks, not over 100,000. We did not have ear bursting decibel loudspeakers and light and drone shows further creating environments to intimidate and scare our opponents!”

At the end of the day, the biggest issue that LSU football fans had with the game had nothing to do with the live tiger. The Tigers on the playing field got embarrassed in front of their home crowd, and now their SEC and College Football Playoff hopes are essentially squashed.

The Tigers will look to bounce back from this ugly loss this upcoming weekend as they will be hitting the road to take on Florida. The two teams will kick off at 3:30 ET on Saturday from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, and the game will be airing on ABC. LSU is currently favored by four points.