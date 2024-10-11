Louisiana State University, LSU football and its affiliated medical center are the subjects of a scathing lawsuit. Former defensive back and team captain Greg Brooks Jr., who underwent surgery for a brain tumor last September, is suing for negligence, per Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports.

Brooks claims that LSU coaches encouraged him to play while he was feeling ill and implied that he could lose his starting safety job if he sat out. He also says that the training staff repeatedly misdiagnosed him, taking more than a month to schedule him for an appointment with a neurologist.

The bulk of Brooks' lawsuit concerns Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, whom he holds responsible for his current condition. He is accusing the operating surgeon, Dr. Brandon Gaynor, of malpractice. The 23-year-old says he suffered multiple strokes during the procedure and contracted a post-surgery condition called “posterior fossa syndrome,” which can affect speech and motor function.

Brooks claims he was informed that, at worst, he would have trouble swallowing and talking for a few months. He is still unable to walk or use his right hand and has significant trouble speaking, per the suit. The claims made against Gaynor are currently under review, as is common when malpractice is alleged. His employer issued a statement in light of the serious accusations.

Our Lady of the Lake, LSU respond

“First, and foremost, our prayers remain with Greg for his continued healing and recovery,” the hospital issued in a statement, per Dellenger. “Due to patient privacy laws and pending litigation, we can’t comment on specific individuals or situations. The neurosurgical team at Our Lady of the Lake is among the most experienced in Louisiana and they give our patients the best opportunity for a positive outcome in any circumstance. Providing excellent healthcare to those we serve is our top priority.”

LSU echoed the medical center's sentiment and reiterated its foremost intention to give student-athletes first-class treatment. The lawsuit mentions Gaynor, head coach Brian Kelly (offered his support for Brooks following his cancer diagnosis in 2023), then-defensive coordinator Matt House (now linebackers coach for Jacksonville Jaguars), then-safeties coach Kerry Cooks (currently defensive analyst for Rice), athletic trainer Owen Stanley and LSU football doctors Stephen Etheredge and Vincent Shaw.

Greg Brooks Jr. is taking firm action against those he believes are responsible for his current afflictions and distress. LSU will be flooded with questions for the foreseeable future, as its ethical standards come under heavy fire by a former NFL hopeful.