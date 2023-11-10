LSU football head coach Brian Kelly told reporters quarterback Jayden Daniels is probable for their upcoming SEC clash against Florida.

Good news for LSU football fans: quarterback Jayden Daniels could probably take the field against Florida in Week 11. LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave the update on Daniels, per CBS Sports' Dean Straka.

“LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is ‘probable' for the No. 19 Tigers' home game Saturday against Florida. Brian Kelly told reporters Thursday. Kelly said Daniels is close to clearing protocol after he was on the receiving end of a massive hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during LSU's Week 10 road loss to the Crimson Tide,” Straka wrote.

“Kelly said Daniels was ‘day-to-day' at the start of the week after entering protocol. He was cleared to return to practice Wednesday as LSU prepares for its annual cross-divisional SEC clash with the Gators,” Straka added.

Jayden Daniels: Probable for Saturday pic.twitter.com/mc1KHWcBCh — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 9, 2023

Jayden Daniels suffered an injury after Dallas Turner smothered him in the pocket during Alabama football's 42-28 win over LSU in Week 10. A visibly-shaken Daniels lay on the turf for a few moments before he went to the locker room for further evaluation. Jayden Daniels finished the game with 219 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one pick.

LSU football implored the SEC to review Dallas Turners' hit on Daniels. Television replays showed some helmet-to-helmet contact along with the crushing hit to Daniels' chest. The LSU football quarterback wound up in concussion protocol.

“Look, we want to protect the quarterback and certainly there was a penalty after the play. There was plenty of time to look at it. They must've felt that there wasn't targeting. We sent it into the league office because we felt like it checked all the boxes,” Brian Kelly said.

Jayden Daniels has racked up 2,792 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and four interceptions through Week 10. Daniels, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation, also has 684 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.