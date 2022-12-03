By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

LSU football quarterback Jayden Danielssustained an injury during the first half of the SEC Championship game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs when defensive lineman Jalen Carter literally picked him up for a monster sack.

Daniels exited the game and headed for the medical tent, with Tigers backup Garrett Nussmeier replacing him temporarily. Daniels would return to the game, though he was seen limping and looked to be in pain.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Daniels remain sidelined for the rest of the game, with the LSU Tigers trailing Georgia football 35-10 entering the second half.

While fans wanted to make sure Daniels was alright, they were simultaneously blown away by Jalen Carter’s insane feat of strength.

Not only did the Georgia football lineman blow past the LSU offensive line, but he picked up Daniels with one arm.

Every single NFL Draft scout in the stadium had to be salivating after they saw that highlight. That’s the kind of physicality and brute strength that can make a dominant college football player a gamewrecker in the NFL.

Carter and the Bulldogs have certainly wrecked this game for LSU, as the Tigers played a fairly decent half, only to watch as Georgia scored touchdowns in nearly every way imaginable- off of a blocked kick, an interception off of a helmet, and multiple Stetson Bennett touchdown passes.

With Daniels banged up, he’s unlikely to be as mobile, if he even plays. Nussmeier came out for the first half with Daniels still sidelined. That- along with Georgia’s dominance- spells doom for LSU football.

If you missed the first half of this Georgia-LSU game, just watch the Jalen Carter-Jayden Daniels highlight.