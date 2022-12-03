LSU football quarterback Jayden Danielssustained an injury during the first half of the SEC Championship game vs. the Georgia Bulldogs when defensive lineman Jalen Carter literally picked him up for a monster sack.

Daniels exited the game and headed for the medical tent, with Tigers backup Garrett Nussmeier replacing him temporarily. Daniels would return to the game, though he was seen limping and looked to be in pain.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Daniels remain sidelined for the rest of the game, with the LSU Tigers trailing Georgia football 35-10 entering the second half.

While fans wanted to make sure Daniels was alright, they were simultaneously blown away by Jalen Carter’s insane feat of strength.

Not only did the Georgia football lineman blow past the LSU offensive line, but he picked up Daniels with one arm.

Every single NFL Draft scout in the stadium had to be salivating after they saw that highlight. That’s the kind of physicality and brute strength that can make a dominant college football player a gamewrecker in the NFL.

RECOMMENDED
Stetson Bennett, Georgia football

Bulldogs tie wild SEC Championship game record with dominant first half vs. LSU

Steve Silverman ·

Georgia, LSU, SEC Championship game

Ex-Alabama star puts LSU on notice with Bulldogs warning before SEC title game

Jack Winter ·

Maason Smith, Brian Kelly, LSU football

LSU football HC Brian Kelly drops major Maason Smith injury update before SEC Championship game

Quinn Allen ·

Carter and the Bulldogs have certainly wrecked this game for LSU, as the Tigers played a fairly decent half, only to watch as Georgia scored touchdowns in nearly every way imaginable- off of a blocked kick, an interception off of a helmet, and multiple Stetson Bennett touchdown passes.

With Daniels banged up, he’s unlikely to be as mobile, if he even plays. Nussmeier came out for the first half with Daniels still sidelined. That- along with Georgia’s dominance- spells doom for LSU football.

If you missed the first half of this Georgia-LSU game, just watch the Jalen Carter-Jayden Daniels highlight.