LSU football freshman quarterback Colin Hurley was involved in a scary car crash on Thursday morning at approximately 2:45 AM on campus in Baton Rouge, per WBRZ News.

Hurley, who is just 17, sustained injuries and was found unresponsive, but he was breathing. Hurley was driving his Dodge Charger and crashed into a tree near the south gates on campus. Per WBRZ, firefighters pulled the Jacksonville, Florida native out of his vehicle and he had a large cut on his face.

Hurley is the third-string QB for LSU football behind Garret Nussmeier and Michael Van Buren. He's never played a snap for the Tigers. He's just 17 years old and reclassified in high school so he could join the program a year early. Hurley was a four-star recruit and the No. 22 quarterback in his signing class. The last time he actually played in a game was in his senior year of high school at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.

With Nussmeier set to return as the LSU QB1 in 2025, Hurley will have difficulty finding playing time again. But for now, what's important is getting healthy after a very scary incident that could've turned out much worse. No update has been provided on Hurley's medical condition since the accident.

LSU football had a disappointing season to their standards in the SEC, finishing with a 9-4 record overall. However, they did manage to win a bowl game, beating Baylor 44-31 in the Texas Bowl on New Year's Day. They won their final three games of the 2024 campaign.

No one from the Tigers program has commented on the crash involving Hurley. Hopefully, his injuries aren't too serious. Stay tuned for more updates on Hurley's status. What's most important is that he's breathing. Authorities have said they don't expect that alcohol or drugs played a part in the car crash.