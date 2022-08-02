The LSU Tigers could be nearing successful recruitment of high school quarterback Rickie Collins, who took a u-turn after initially committing to the Purdue Boilermakers. At the moment, LSU football is considered to be the favorite landing spot of Collins, who is part of the Class of 2023.

Via Sam Marsdale of 247 Sports:

“Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn four-star quarterback Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue Monday and is trending to LSU on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. Collins is the Class of 2023’s No. 178 overall prospect, No. 13 quarterback and No. 7 player in Louisiana.”

Collins released a statement via his Twitter account with regards to his de-committing from Purdue:

“First and foremost I would like to thank the University of Purdue for believing in me and my abilities. I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I could make a difference at this great university. I would like t thank some members of the coaching staff for attempting to make me feel welcome. However, this process has been ever evolving and that of a humbling experience. With the recent changes in my recruitment process and the lapse in communication my family and I have decided to de-commit and reopen my recruitment…Continue to pray for me as I continue this journey!!!”

If Collins does choose to play college football at LSU, then he’ll offer so much promise at the position for LSU football which doesn’t have much stability under center going into the 2022 college football season. While they have the likes of Myles Brennan, Arizona State Sun Devils transfer Jayden Daniels, and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, plus second0-generation LSU football quarterback Walker Howard, LSU has yet to name a starter for the 2022 campaign.

As of this writing, LSU has no quarterback committed in 2023 though there is still plenty of time for head coach Brian Kelly to look for other names he can consider recruiting to play the position in Baton Rouge.