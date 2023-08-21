In an announcement that will make LSU Tigers sports fans melt and Alabama Crimson Tide fans nauseous, LSU gymnastics and social media star Olivia Dunne and LSU baseball slugger and top pick in this year's MLB draft Paul Skenes recently confirmed rumors that they're dating. Skenes also opened up to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about how the two Baton Rouge celebrity athletes got together.

“Just a small-world type of thing,” Skenes said. He elaborated that his best friend at LSU was dating Dunne’s roommate, Elena Marenas, a regular sidekick of Dunne's on her TikTok channel. Dunne, who also goes by Livvy, is a bona fide social media star in addition to being an LSU gymnastics star. She has a total of 12 million social media followers between her TikTok and Instagram accounts, with huge endorsement deals to boot.

Now she's in a high profile relationship with an up-and-coming pro baseball prospect, which certainly shouldn't hurt her popularity any. Paul Skenes was one of the hero's of this year's College World Series, as he helped LSU win the championship. He then went on to be the top overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft and subsequently signed for $9.2 million with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization last month, a record for a Major League Baseball draft pick. Skenes is considered a top-five baseball pitching prospect, drawing comparisons to pitchers who made a splash in college and then went onto illustrious pro careers such as Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg.

It might be a little early to start planning a wedding for these two and/or talk about having kids, but something tells me if Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were to procreate their genetic offspring would probably be rather good at sports.