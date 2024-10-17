ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Arkansas.

The LSU Tigers seem to be figuring things out. This team is improving and has come a long way from Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, when it lost to USC. LSU was sloppy and inconsistent for much of September. Not only was the USC game a huge missed opportunity and an uneven performance; the UCLA game a few weeks later was also a display of mediocre football. UCLA is a bad team this year, and LSU was tied with the Bruins midway through that game before finally waking up in the second half and pulling away. LSU had so many flaws and limitations. Head coach Brian Kelly had to address them one by one in order to make this team better. Though LSU has never looked particularly dominant this year, the Tigers have developed some toughness and resilience, and that's how they were able to come from behind and score their biggest win of the season last weekend versus Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier wasn't spectacular overall, but he made huge plays when he absolutely had to. Clutch late-game throws enabled Nussmeier to deliver the crowning blows against Ole Miss, propelling this imperfect LSU team back into the College Football Playoff race. It didn't seem for most of September that LSU was going to be a factor in the playoff hunt, but after beating Ole Miss in a must-win game, the Tigers have clawed their way back into the picture.

Sam Pittman of Arkansas is trying to coach his way off the hot seat in Fayetteville. He did cool down his seat considerably by beating Tennessee a few weeks ago. If he can now handle LSU, that would go a very long way toward stabilizing his position as the Head Hog. Arkansas was able to beat Tennessee with its defense. The Razorbacks limited the Vols to just 14 points and were able to stand tall late in the game when Tennessee drove down the field deep into Arkansas territory. Can the Razorbacks play another elite defensive game and come up with something special at home? They did it once. Can they repeat the feat?

Here are the LSU-Arkansas College Football odds

College Football Odds: LSU-Arkansas Odds

LSU: -2.5

Moneyline: -137

Arkansas: +2.5

Moneyline: +114

Over: 55.5

Under: 55.5

How to Watch LSU vs. Arkansas

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas has limitations on offense. The Razorbacks have been dealing with quarterback injuries this season, and it remains to be seen how consistent this team's offense is going to be. Unless Arkansas' defense can play a virtually perfect game, the margin for error for the UA offense is noticeably slim. LSU isn't operating with that same small margin for error, and on that basis, LSU should be the right pick to cover the spread in a game where the spread isn't very large to begin with. LSU just needs to win by a field goal? That seems like a good bet to make.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread/Win

Arkansas is feisty at home. Just ask Tennessee. You did see the Hogs play their best defensive game versus the Vols. There's no reason they can't do that again in another home night game versus LSU. Keep in mind that LSU is not dominating opponents. LSU barely squeaked by Ole Miss. Arkansas can get LSU into a close game and win it outright at the end.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

LSU is just not an especially strong team. Arkansas is not a dependable team. Stay away from this one.

Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: LSU -2.5