The LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college basketball odds series for our LSU Arkansas prediction and pick. Find how to watch LSU Arkansas.
The Arkansas Razorbacks made the Elite Eight in two of the past three seasons and made the Sweet 16 last year, knocking out defending national champion Kansas in the second round to advance to the West Regional before getting beaten by eventual national champion Connecticut. Arkansas had a strong record of achievement under coach Eric Musselman. That run of very good success makes this season that much more surprising. Let's keep in mind that Arkansas was picked to finish in the top four of the SEC. It's not as though the Hogs were expected to be a bad team. No, they weren't. They were supposed to be good, as was Texas A&M. Arkansas and A&M were both picked to finish above Alabama in the SEC, but Bama has produced the strong, solid regular season — pointing to a No. 4 or 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament — Arkansas was supposed to have. Instead, Arkansas has fallen to the bottom of the SEC, losing at home to Vanderbilt and generally failing to get out of its own way throughout the season, with no sustained upward push or winning streak. It is one of the most surprising plot twists of the whole college basketball season. Arkansas and LSU play out the string in the SEC, with this being the next-to-last regular-season game for both teams before the SEC Tournament next week.
LSU has at least managed to be a middle-of-the-pack team in the SEC this year, but Arkansas is going to have to play one of those first-round games at the SEC Tournament involving the No. 11 through 14 seeds. Arkansas playing on Wednesday of conference tournament week? If you had made a bet on that and had received odds for that, you would have cashed in big-time, because that would have been a +5,000 if not a +10,000 proposition. The odds of that happening would have been that low. Yet, here we are. This is March.
Here are the LSU-Arkansas College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: LSU-Arkansas Odds
LSU Tigers: +2.5 (-110)
Arkansas Razorbacks: -2.5 (-110)
Over: 155.5 (-110)
Under: 155.5 (-110)
How To Watch LSU vs Arkansas
Time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT
TV: SEC Network
Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why LSU Could Cover the Spread
Arkansas is bad. How's that for a reason to think that LSU will cover the spread. Arkansas isn't a good team. Arkansas hasn't been a tower of dependability at home in Bud Walton Arena this season. Arkansas just doesn't score consistently and doesn't play great defesne to offset its inconsistent offense. Musselman has tried to push all sorts of buttons with this team in an attempt to shake up the lineups and get his players to perform better and harder, but it just hasn't worked. It is one of those seasons in which everything that could have gone wrong for Arkansas has in fact gone wrong. Arkansas has lost at home to Vanderbilt, so if it could do that, it could certainly lose at home to LSU, a better team than Vanderbilt.
Why Arkansas Could Cover the Spread
The Hogs are not good, but they are winding down their home schedule in Fayetteville and will want to give themselves and their fans a final home win. It has been a miserable season, but this team will probably try to fight for a win. Musselman will fight for this game and push his players. Arkansas is not just going to sit back and glide through this one. This game matters. That should matter to bettors.
Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick
If you know how this game will end, bet on it … but most of us have no earthly idea if Arkansas will play better against a mediocre opponent. Stay away from this game and simply look elsewhere on your Wednesday.
Final LSU-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: LSU +2.5