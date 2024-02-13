The LSU Tigers take on the Florida Gators. Let's check out our College Basketball odds series where our LSU-Florida prediction and pick ...

Another round of SEC action will tip off only a few hours from now as the LSU Tigers travel to The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators. Let's check out our College Basketball odds series where our LSU-Florida prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Darting into action trying to keep their heads above water are the Tigers who sit with a 12-11 record. Furthermore, LSU has managed to lose five out of their last six games overall and are indeed plunging into quicksand. Do these Tigers have what it takes to storm into Gainesville and pull off a shocking upset?

Meanwhile, the Gators are clicking on all cylinders with only a month remaining in the regular season. At one point in time, Florida seemed to be looking on the outside in of the March Madness picture, but with some triumphant victories in five of their previous contests including some hard-fought wins over Auburn and Kentucky, the Gators are undoubtedly right back into the thick of things. Will defending their home court prove to be a success?

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Florida Odds

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Florida Odds

LSU: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +420

Florida: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -580

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs. Florida

Time: 8:00 ET/5:00 PT

TV: SEC Network

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Without a doubt, things have gone from bad to worse for the LSU Tigers, but even coming away with a gritty road win is possible in today's age of college basketball. Nevertheless, the Tigers at least have a facet of the game going for them and that is with an offense that has happened to score at least 90 points in two of their last three contests.

Despite the offense providing plenty of fireworks lately, the biggest issue of this team has fallen in the form of some porous defense. Simply put, this unit has been absolutely irrelevant on that end of the floor and it has shown in the worst ways possible. As of late, LSU has surrendered almost 11o points in their 17-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Yes, you read that correctly. Even if the Tigers are able to hit on some shots more often than not, it won't even matter in the slightest if they prove yet again that they cannot get stops at a consistent rate.

While the defense has more holes in it than Swiss Cheese, the Tigers at the very least do a good job of maximizing their possessions offensively on the glass. In fact, LSU on average hauls in 10.5 offensive rebounds per game which will be a major component in this game. As a whole, the Tigers will most likely give up their fair share of points defensively, so finding ways to receive as many cracks at putting the ball in the cup could end up being the difference-maker.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

Here come the Gators! In the blink of an eye, Florida has resurrected their NCAA Tournament chances with some pivotal wins in the last several weeks. Often an inconsistent bunch, Florida is attempting to prove all of their haters wrong by the time the regular season wraps up a few weeks from now.

First things first, the Gators are one of the hottest teams in the SEC, and a big reason for that has been the stupendous play of Walter Clayton Jr. who is an unconscious three-point shooter. Time and time again, it is the team's leading scorer who makes the right play in crunch time. Clearly, big-time players make big-time plays when the stakes are at its highest, and it would not be a surprise whatsoever to see Clayton Jr. lead by example in this contest.

Despite tis defense leaving much to be desired in allowing just a shade north of 76 points per game, the Gators make up for their defensive shortcomings by being aggressive on the boards. In fact, their +8.8 rebounding margin is nothing to scoff at and makes up for a lackadaisical -1.5 turnover clip. Barring an uncharacteristic shooting night from Florida, the Gators shoot have plenty of opportunities to put pressure on the Tigers.

Final LSU-Florida Prediction & Pick

With this conference showdown coming in front of what is expected to be a raucous crowd, it would be unwise to take Florida for granted. Clearly, the Gators are heading in a positive direction while the LSU Tigers continue to fall off a cliff. Don't overthink this pick.

Final LSU-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -10.5 (-102)