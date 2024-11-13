ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kansas State hosts LSU for a rare matchup at Bramlage Coliseum. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Kansas State prediction and pick.

LSU takes on Kansas State for the second of their home-and-home series. K State earned an impressive 75-60 win at LSU last season. Now, both teams are 2-0 to begin the season. LSU is coming off a win over Alabama State 74-61, and before that, beat UL Monroe 95-60 to open the year. This away game at K State will be just the first of two non-conference away games. The Tigers have a chance to begin the season on the right foot.

Kansas State is 2-0 after wins against New Orleans and Cleveland State. They dominated both games at home and won't play an away game until December 7 when they take on St. John's. The Wildcats play in a tough Big 12 conference and need every win they can get in the non-conference.

Here are the LSU-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Kansas State Odds

LSU: +5.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +180

Kansas State: -5.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs. Kansas State

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cam Carter is off to a great start offensively for LSU to start the year. He scored 21 in both games so far while shooting 52.2% from the floor. The senior is leading the team in scoring while also showing up on the defensive end with a few blocks and steals. Jalen Reed is second on the team averaging 15 points per game on 83% shooting and adds 5.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-10 junior scored 24 in the first game but only six in the second. Either way, he is 10-12 shooting overall. Dji Bailey is third on the squad averaging 14 points and leads the team with 6.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 76% from the year. If LSU's top trio can continue to shoot the ball at a high rate, they will cover this spread and potentially win on the road.

LSU averages 84.5 points per game which is slightly above K State at 83. LSU also allows 60.5 points per game which is fewer than the Wildcats at 64.5. Despite LSU's top trio shooting very well as a team they are only shooting 48.2% from the floor.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brendan Hausen leads the Cats at 19.5 points per game shooting 60% from the field. He scored 17 in the opener and then recently scored 22 against Cleveland State. He shot 70% from the floor in that game and the Cats as a team shoot 50% this season. He is a big reason why. Further, David N'Guessan is second on the team averaging 16.5 points and 9.0 rebounds. He is shooting 80% from the floor. Max Jones is third at 50 per game and shoots at a high rate as well at 68.8%. These high numbers are bound to drop and even out as the season goes on, but they are starting the year on the right foot.

Coleman Hawkins, who transferred in from Illinois, is playing very well defensively. He is averaging 2.5 blocks per game and two steals per game. His offense is slowly evolving, but Hawkins makes his mark defensively which has been huge for Illinois the last few seasons.

Final LSU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Because Kansas State is at home, I like them to cover this spread and improve to 3-0 on the year. Homecourt matters in these games and even though Kansas State won on the road last year, they were the much better team. Take the Wildcats.

Final LSU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -5.5 (-110)