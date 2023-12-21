The game marked the first time a defending national champion plaed at a historically Black college or university.

Coppin State’s Physical Education Complex was the scene of a significant basketball matchup on Dec. 20. The arena was packed with fans as LSU's Angel Reese, a local star, geared up for a special, sold-out game against Coppin State, widely regarded as a ‘homecoming' for her.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Maryland Gov. Wes Moore were among the spectators, highlighting the significance of the event. The support for the LSU star was evident, with a significant number of Tigers fans present, including Reese’s mother, Angel W. Reese. Reese, a St. Frances Academy graduate, was set to showcase her talent in front of her hometown crowd.

Reese was impressive throughout the game, scoring 26 points, grabbing six rebounds, and making five steals, two assists and a block in 33 minutes. Her efforts led LSU to an 80-48 victory, improving their overall record to 12-1. The game was challenging, marked by physical play from Coppin State, which is known for its tough, gritty style.

“I knew they were going to be quick, scrappy guards coming in and very well-coached,” Reese said, via Kyle J. Andrews of The Press Box. “Coming in and playing the defending national champions, that meant everything to them and knowing that they’ll always tell their kids about this and they’ll always be able to have these opportunities. I’m just happy that they were able to experience this and being able to have a crowd like that, I also think that’ll be fun for them to remember.”

Tiffany Hammond and Laila Lawrence led Coppin State with 21 and 11 points, respectively.

Angel Reese's Baltimore roots

Reese's journey and her connection to Baltimore's basketball legacy were notable themes of the evening. She reflected on the importance of representation and the impact of previous Baltimore basketball stars like Angel McCoughtry, a St. Frances alumna and a five-time WNBA All-Star. Reese acknowledged McCoughtry's influence and expressed her aspirations to achieve similar heights in her career.

“I would’ve loved to go to an HBCU having the resources and opportunities — they’re not the same, of course … I remember my experience playing against Poly at Morgan was just like this and having the whole city coming out and having so many people come out and supporting us has been amazing for me,” Reese said. “Between me and Angel McCoughtry, we’re kind of the faces of Maryland, especially Baltimore. I would never take that from her … I’m still following in her steps and I want to achieve her goals too.”

LSU coach Kim Mulkey, experiencing her first visit to Baltimore with the team, highlighted the significance of the game for Reese and the program. The game marked a historical moment, with LSU being the first defending national champion to play at a historically Black college or university.

“The significance of it is that if you follow Angel Reese’s career all the way back to St. Frances, you know her history,” Mulkey said. “I know as much about Baltimore as Angel Reese has allowed us to learn. … Angel has been rewarded, but Angel has come back to Baltimore and done a lot of wonderful things and it means a great deal to her. Because it means a great deal to her, it means a great deal to us as a program.”

Looking ahead, LSU is set to host Jacksonville on Dec. 28th, while Coppin State will face Duke in Durham, North Carolina on the same date.