Fans are growing concerned about Angel Reese's status with LSU women's basketball amid Kim Mulkey's refusal to answer it directly.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey remains stingy when giving details about Angel Reese's continued absence from the team. In fact on Monday, she basically repeated what she just said before.

The Tigers returned to action against Texas Southern, but Reese was noticeably absent once again. It is the second straight outing that she has not been with the team after also missing out on their win over Southeastern Louisiana.

Everything started when Reese was benched in the second half of their game against Kent State. Ever since then, several reports have emerged about the situation, including how the benching was due to the forward's attitude issues. There were also claims that Reese has been suspended, which would explain her absence, though LSU women's basketball has neither confirmed nor denied those reports.

After beating Texas Southern 106-47, Mulkey was asked about Reese once again. However, she didn't provide any new information at all.

“Angel was not in uniform tonight. Angel is a part of this basketball team, and Angel will be back sooner than later,” Mulkey said, similar to what she stated after the Southeaster Louisiana showdown (via Cory Diaz of The Daily Advertiser)

This time, however, fans and critics alike expressed concerns over how Kim Mulkey and the Tigers are handling the matter. Instead of being transparent about the situation, LSU is being mum about it. Many argued that by doing so, Mulkey and the school are only allowing the media and fans to create their own narratives–which is not good for Angel Reese, the team and the community.

Several people noted that LSU women's basketball is not doing a good job protecting Reese by staying silent on the real issue at hand.

“Dangerous narrative Kim Mulkey is setting. By not answering media questions and averting the Angel Reese situation, it has allowed people to craft, create and spin their own narrative on her. Her ‘protection' is looking like alienation, which makes Reese have to fend for herself,” Kelsey Nicole Nelson of FOX Sports wrote.

Meghan Hall of For The Win added, “I get that Kim Mulkey likely thinks she's protecting what's happening in house, but the longer this goes, the longer this looks very messy. And, yes, she doesn’t owe the media anything on Angel Reese, but she also can't be shocked that the questions are being asked.”

“I think Kim Mulkey is doing a real disservice to Angel Reese by not offering any details as to why she is away from the team. And Kim is not dumb or unaware. She knows about the wild rumors and speculation. By not offering clarity, she is allowing those things to continue,” Mitchell Northam of For The Win furthered.

“These are legit questions that are not out of the ordinary to inquire of a defending national basketball team. Giving a really bad look to say “you're not entitled to know”… BET… then you complain when you're not given proper coverage and exposure,” journalist Marvin James II shared.

LSU has yet to comment on the Reese situation as well, though it's safe to expect that there won't be new updates until Reese herself speaks out or when she returns.

Angel Reese breaks silence amid LSU absence

While Angel Reese herself has yet to address her absence directly, she has been sharing various stuff on social media that hints about her situation.

With regards to all the rumors being floated about her absence–including her alleged suspension and attitude problems–the 21-year-old LSU star told her followers, “Please don’t believe everything you read.”

Most recently, she shared on her Instagram Stories a video of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders talking about how he doesn't care what people think about him. Many believe it's also Reese's response to all the issues surrounding her.

“Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain't make me, so you can't break me. You didn't build me, so you can't kill me,” Sanders said in the video. “You know what, God established me, so ain’t nothing you can do to me. I been him, I been a difference maker, a game changer, I’ve been that guy. So what would change? Not a darn thing.

“I'm not even playing the game, and you've got an opinion of me. I love it, but I don’t care. And I wish the world thought like that, the youngsters, if you’re out there right now, do not give a darn what opinion people have of you, As long as that opinion isn't consistent with that of yourself, you be you. I'm not playing to make you feel good about me. I already feel good about me. I'm good. Message for the youngsters out there and the old school, not the old fools.”

Until Kim Mulkey and LSU women's basketball address the situation head-on, there will only be more rumors and issues involving Reese. As many have said, it will only get out of hand and people will just keep talking about it.

Hopefully, everyone gets the answer they've been waiting for with regards to the issue.