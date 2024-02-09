Golfer got confused on first-round tee-off time, thinking 8:26 a.m. was his second-round tee time

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most colorful spots on the PGA Tour, as loud and raucous crowds regularly cheer for and chide the top golfers in the world as they attempt to show off their skills. One of the golfers who has been a regular performer at the Phoenix Open has been veteran Lucas Glover.

This is not as much of a surprise as you'd think – lately for some reason the text the Tour sends players with tee times has been texting Round 2 first. LOTS of players have *almost* mixed this up, Lucas finally did. Still had the class to WD instead of DQ so someone else got in. https://t.co/TsYbwP0ekB — Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) February 8, 2024

He has competed in the tournament 15 times and was preparing to play in the 2024 version of the tournament. However, he received a call in his hotel room one minute before his scheduled tee time of 8:26 a.m. Pacific Time telling him he had one minute to get to the first tee.

Obviously, that was impossible and Glover was disqualified for missing the tournament. Apparently, Glover misread the information about his tee time and thought his 8:26 time was the schedule for his Round 2 tee time.

As a result of his disqualification, tournament officials inserted first alternate Ryo Hisatsune into his spot in the tournament. Hisatsune was apparently ready to take advantage of the situation as he birdied the second hole. He was able to play a serviceable round, as he finished his round with a score of 2 over par.

Lucas Glover is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour. “I just misread my text messages [that listed my tee time],” Glover told Golf Channel. “I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time.”

Sahith Theegala was having an impressive opening round in front of the appreciative fans as he led the way with a mark of 6 under par. Shane Lowry was two strokes behind the leader at 4-under.