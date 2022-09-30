Luis Quinones, Colombian boxer, dies at 25 after KO loss five days before

Thursday night, the boxing world was shaken to its core. Junior welterweight Luis Quinones died five days after suffering a knockout loss to Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia. He was only 25 years old. Quinones’ brother, Leonardo, confirmed his passing on Facebook.

“You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts,” Leonardo Quinones posted.

Luis Quinones and Jose Munoz engaged in a grueling bout Saturday night. In the eighth round, Quinones appeared to have wobbly legs. After the referee stopped the fight so Munoz could recover his mouth guard, he landed a punch and Quinones immediately hit the canvas. He was taken out of the ring on a stretcher and immediately transported to the hospital.

He was taken to the North General Clinic in Barranquilla, where he underwent surgery for what was diagnosed as “neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions.” Doctors also detected a subdural hematoma, for which a craniectomy was performed according to ESPN Deportes writer Salvador Rodriguez.

On Thursday, he was officially listed as brain-dead. Quinones was initially kept on a respirator until approximately midnight when he was taken off and passed away.

Prior to Saturday’s fight, Quinones was undefeated holding a 10-0 career professional record with knockout wins against Miguel Romero, Wilson Julio, Over Paternina among others.

Cuadrilatero Boxing, the fight promoter, released a statement on social media saying: “Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport.”