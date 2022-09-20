Luis Severino, DJ LeMahieu Yankees reinforcements incoming with MLB playoffs around the corner

The New York Yankees had no shortage of injury news and updates on Tuesday. New York began the day by activating OF Harrison Bader from the IL while placing Frankie Montas on the IL. Meanwhile, Luis Severino is expected to return on Wednesday, per Anthony Rieber. Aaron Boone later said “its possible” that DJ LeMahieu returns during their current homestand, per MLB insider Bryan Hoch.

The Frankie Montas news is far from ideal. But the pitcher has endured his share of ups and downs since being being acquired from the Oakland Athletics and may benefit from an extended period of rest. However, the Yankees certainly hope his injury is nothing long-term. Severino’s return will make up for Montas’ absence in the rotation.

The Yankees lineup hasn’t been as consistent (excluding Aaron Judge) during the second-half of the season. LeMahieu’s return from the IL will benefit New York’s offense without question. He is one of the team’s most balanced hitters, and while he hasn’t produced jaw-dropping results in 2022, the Yankees still value his bat in the lineup.

New York is gearing up for a deep postseason run. Barring a late September collapse, they will win the AL East. But they won’t be content with wining the division. The Yankees, who have not won the World Series since 2009, have Fall Classic aspirations. DJ LeMahieu and Luis Severino will be valuable assets for a playoff run. Additionally, fans are excited to see Harrison Bader’s debut on Tuesday night.

We will continue to provide updates on the Yankees’ IL situation.