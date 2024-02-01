The Lynx bolster their backcourt depth.

The WNBA free agency moratorium period is set to end on Thursday with contracts becoming official. A day before the period ended, there was a mini-flurry of reported signings. Even so, some of the major dominoes such as Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Natasha Cloud remain unsigned. Each of those players are potential game-changers depending where they choose to sign. The Minnesota Lynx continued their activity in WNBA free agency by agreeing to terms with free agent shooting guard Courtney Williams as per Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

BREAKING: UFA Courtney Williams is expected to sign a two-year guaranteed deal with the Minnesota Lynx, multiple sources tell @GrlsTlkSportsTV. Williams averaged 10.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.3 assists in 40 games last season. pic.twitter.com/AqgHP9SRqD — Khristina Williams (@Khristina) January 31, 2024

Courtney Williams joins the Lynx after having spent last season with the Chicago Sky. An eight-year WNBA veteran and one-time All-Star, Williams was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Phoenix Mercury. Williams has also played for the Connecticut Sun and Atlanta Dream.

Williams had signed with the Sky last offseason as a free agent. She suited up in all 40 games, including all starts. She averaged 10.4 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 43.7 percent shooting from the field, 44.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 60 percent shooting from the free throw line.

In two playoff games for the Sky last season, Williams averaged 7.0 points per game, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 31.6 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent shooting from the three point line.

Williams will bring additional scoring and some playmaking to the Lynx lineup. The team also added Alanna Smith to bolster the frontcourt and they re-signed sharpshooter Bridget Carleton.