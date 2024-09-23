The Minnesota Lynx struck first during their opening round WNBA playoff series against the Phoenix Mercury with a 102-95 win. Following the game, Lynx star Napheesa Collier was asked about Mercury star Diana Taurasi’s possible retirement following this season. She gave a hilarious answer, but had to take to social media to clarify what she meant.

When asked postgame about Taurasi’s possible retirement, Collier said, “Hopefully we can end her career on Wednesday.” Collier also stated that, “She’s obviously a UConn great, a league GOAT. I feel lucky to have been able to play with her on Team USA and against her.”

Collier then posted on social media, “Ok I just meant that I want us to win the game on Wednesday so we don’t go to a game 3 pls don’t hype this,” along with a pair of emojis.

It’s obvious judging by the entire answer that Napheesa Collier has a great deal of respect for Diana Taurasi and was simply speaking from a Lynx perspective of ending the series quickly. But in this day of social media and things being posted out of context, Collier felt the need clarify her statement.

Diana Taurasi non-committal on possible retirement



While talk of Taurasi’s possible retirement has dominated WNBA headlines in recent days, the Mercury star herself has not hinted one way or another about her future plans. Most of the chatter began when the Mercury’s social media account started a frenzy suggesting that this could be her final season.

The team did make sure to honor Taurasi in a spectacle of a final regular season game this past week, but her plans still remain unknown.

If this is really it, to use the Mercury’s wording, it’s been quite the career for the former UConn star. At age 42, she’s the oldest player in the league and has played 20 seasons in the WNBA, all with the Mercury.

Taurasi has won three WNBA championships and was the 2009 league MVP. She is also a six-time Olympic gold medalist.

This season, Taurasi was named to her 11th All-Star selection while appearing in 36 games at 29 minutes per game. She averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

But the Mercury face elimination on Wednesday in Game 2 against the Lynx. They’ll need a win to force a deciding Game 3 at home on Thursday.