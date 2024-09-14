ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Lynx take on the New York Liberty. Our WNBA odds series has our Lynx Liberty prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Lynx Liberty.

This game is, on the surface, a meeting of the two best teams in the WNBA in 2024. The Minnesota Lynx have outfought the Connecticut Sun to enter the final week of play in the No. 2 position in the league standings. Only the New York Liberty have a better record than the Lynx do. Minnesota has lost just one game since July 15. New York has been the best team over the course of 37 games, but Minnesota has been the best team in the W since the league resumed play following the Olympic break. The addition of Myisha Hines-Allen from the Washington Mystics has made the Lynx's roster even better. Their depth, lineup combinations, and overall options have all improved. The idea of seeing the Lynx and Liberty play this late in the season is attractive because this could very easily be a WNBA Finals preview. However, this game might not offer a spectacular battle for a number of obvious reasons.

First, though New York can officially clinch home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with a win, the Liberty will have other chances to do that later this week. It is definitely not a win-at-all-costs game for the Liberty. On top of that, the very reality that these two teams could potentially meet in the WNBA Finals invites the possibility that the two coaching staffs will not want to show the other anything exotic or nuanced in their overall game plans. They might want to save the really good stuff for the finals and keep the playbooks relatively simple for this contest. Third, precisely because these teams know they will be highly seeded in the postseason, they might give their starters reduced minutes for this game and give more time to their backups, potentially probing for possible advantages or additional information before the playoffs begin. These teams know what they are going to get from their starters. They might not entirely know what their benches are fully capable of. Therefore, while the surface matchup is undeniably interesting, this actual game might be played more like an exhibition game. These teams do not need to empty the tank and go all-out to win. It's more likely that they will both hold something back and make sure they keep a few of their cards hidden heading into the postseason.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Lynx actually have more to play for in this game than the Liberty. New York has two more chances later this week to clinch the No. 1 seed. The Liberty don't have to overextend themselves in an attempt to beat Minnesota now. If this was the season finale with the No. 1 seed directly at stake, it would be different, but that's not the situation we have here. The Lynx want to beat out Connecticut for second place — they lead by only one game — and since they have already beaten the Liberty multiple times this season, they are going to enter this game relaxed and confident.

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty are the best team in the league. They don't lead the head-to-head season series against Minnesota, but they have beaten the Lynx and will naturally want to beat them again in what could be a WNBA Finals preview.

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick

This is a terrible game to bet on because we can easily see both coaches pulling back and not giving the opposition anything they can use for a possible WNBA Finals clash. These teams could play backups for a large percentage of the game. It's just not a good betting situation. Pass.

Final Lynx-Liberty Prediction & Pick: Lynx +2.5