Madame Web is not in the same universe as the MCU's Spider-Man, and there's a reason for that.

Sony's Madame Web movie has an unclear canon problem. Their past Venom movies had some ties to the MCU and Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but it remains unclear where this film lands. After all, the titular character is generally pivotal to Spider-Man.

One of the producers of Madame Web revealed that the decision to keep it away from other Spider-Man projects was a calculated one.

A decision early on

Speaking to ComicBook.com, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura spoke about the canon of the film and why it's a standalone adventure.

“We made a decision early on that the advantage in this story was not to attach it to all these other stories,” they said. “We tip the hat. But really, we wanted to concentrate on a character journey, and I think some of the superhero fatigue that people talk about is because these movies are often not about the central character.

“And so we felt it was a stronger choice for us to say, ‘This is Madame Web's story. She comes out o the Spider-Man comic books, but it's not part of this other giant thing. It is its own standalone [story], which gave the freedom to really tell the character story,” the producer continued.

Madame Web

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson), who encounters three girls with special powers. They're hunted by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, and Isabela Merced also star in the film.

It's the fourth film in Sony's Spider-Man film universe. Two Venom films and Morbius were previously released. Coming up, they will release a third Venom film and Kraven the Hunter.