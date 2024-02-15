Dakota Johnson seems game for a Madame Web sequel in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Despite horrible reviews, Dakota Johnson isn't giving up on Madame Web. In fact, she would be down for a sequel.

During a recent interview, Johnson seemed keen on the idea of coming back for another adventure in Sony's Spider-Man Universe. That said, she doesn't know what the status is on a sequel.

“If they want me to come back then I definitely will,” Johnson told Total Film's podcast. “I have no idea what's in store.”

Dakota Johnson first gained notoriety for her roles in David Fincher's The Social Network. She would then go on to star in the Fifty Shades series with Jamie Dornan. The three films made over $1 billion at the box office. Some of her other notable film credits include Black Mass, How to Be Single, The Peanut Butter Falcon, The Lost Daughter, and Cha Cha Real Smooth.

Sony's Spider-Man Universe and Madame Web

Sony's Spider-Man Universe consists of three other films, Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius. If Madame Web gets a sequel, it will become the second property to get one. Coming up, a third Venom film and Kraven the Hunter will be released.

Madame Web follows Cassandra Webb (Johnson) who discovers a trio of young women with powers. This trio consists of Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O'Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced). They are being hunted down by Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim). Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, and Adam Scott also appear in the film. S. J. Clarkson directed the film.

Madame Web is in theaters.