If someone had been living as a monk, cryogenically frozen a la Austin Powers or in an extended darkness retreat before then reemerging into public society in the first week of June, they would obviously have a lot of readjusting to do. But one of the first things that they would learn is that the NFL is the supreme ruler of American sports culture. The unveiling of the Madden cover would make that very clear.

Now, you might think that is an unnecessarily long way to go for an opening, but all of that rigmarole is akin to all of the build-up and hoopla surrounding the cover reveal for Madden 24. To be sure, the marketing efforts that go into the iconic game are part of the very reason why football can occupy so much of fans' attention span, even in the summer time.

The NFL masterfully drops breadcrumbs throughout the long offseason and makes every event on the NFL calendar feel like a spectacle. Case in point, the reveal of the new Madden cover athlete will dominate social media discourse in a way no other professional sports league can.

It brings together both the worlds of gaming and sports in a powerful way. Even novices on both topics know the prestige and bad mojo that comes with being selected for the honor.

Even so, there are a lot of key details that people do not know. We will fill in the gaps here. Here is everything you need to know about the Madden 24 cover reveal.

How to watch the Madden 24 cover reveal, trailer

On Monday, the Madden NFL 23 Twitter account posted a teaser featuring retired tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski. It brings you the future Hall of Famer's signature goofiness, but also a good amount of information.

The short video ends with the announcement that the cover will be unveiled Wednesday, June 7th at 11 a.m. ET on the EA Sports Madden NFL YouTube channel. They are pulling out all the stops for the big occasion.

Who will grace the cover of #Madden24 👀 Find out on June 7th‼️ ⤵️ https://t.co/L79xy6783Z pic.twitter.com/EuannQiQ2m — Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 5, 2023

When will Madden 24 release date be announced?

No official release date for the new game has been announced as of yet, but fans can use the past as a pretty strong indicator of when to expect to play Madden 24. The last two years it has come out on the third Friday of August. There is a decent chance that trend continues, but prospective consumers should have their ears alert for a concrete date as we get deeper into the summer.

Perhaps more will be explained during the cover reveal. The only thing that is certain is the hysteria that will ensue when the game is made available to the masses. Countless franchises and online wars will instantly start all over the country.

Madden release date prediction

Using the rationale from above, let's pencil in the big day for August 18th, 2023.

Changes to Madden 24

The launch of Madden 23 was notoriously bumpy. Many players encountered bugs and glitches in the game and had their save files corrupted, as noted by comedian Brian Gaar. Those are issues EA Sports was surely mindful of in the making of this year's iteration.

Some of these Madden 23 bugs belong in a museum https://t.co/Q1fmPePZZo — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) September 3, 2022

Aside from that, though, the company enhanced quarterback passing mechanics and the overall football aspect of the game. Madden 24 is expected to build off that, while also focusing primarily on rejuvenating franchise mode. The classic feature was getting stale for many users, but EA has already committed to improving it. Fans should expect more customization and possibly more contract management options going forward, assuming their gripes were heard loud and clear.

Upgrading franchise mode is a pivotal step in winning public support, but Madden 24 is also making a long-awaited modification. Players will be able to battle against their friends on different gaming platforms. Implementing cross-play is a positive sign that EA Sports is intent on catering to its fans.

Platforms Madden 24 will be available on

Fans will probably be able to play Madden 24 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S platforms and PC. With the aforementioned cross-play addition, players will no longer worry about being inconveniently left out of the fun.

This will undoubtedly be a crucial year for the Madden franchise, as fans have been patiently waiting to see more innovation and user-friendly franchise features. Last year was perceived as a step in the right direction. This year should be definitive proof that the future of the product is in good standing.

Before any evaluation or further speculation can be done, though, we will see who is entrusted to be the face of Madden 24. Debates are inevitable, but so too is the added excitement this will bring to EA Sports and the upcoming NFL season.