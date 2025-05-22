Year one of the Kalen DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa was an interesting one. The Alabama football team saw the hightest of highs as the Crimson Tide were ranked #1 in the country after beating Georgia, but they saw the lowest of lows the following week after losing to Vanderbilt. Alabama finished the regular season with a 9-3 overall record, and they narrowly missed the College Football Playoff despite being ranked inside the top-12 to end the year. The Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

Last season did not meet Alabama football standards. The Crimson Tide expected to be in the CFP every year when there were only four teams that made it, so failing to qualify for the 12-team playoff was a major disappointment. This season has to be different. The Crimson Tide do play in one of the best conferences in college football, so finding wins is always a challenge. Here are predictions for all 12 regular season games:

Week 1: @ Florida State

The Alabama football team will be starting the year with a tricky contest on the road against Florida State. After going 12-0 in 2023, the Seminoles won just two games last year. Don't expect that to be the case this season. Florida State should look much better if the quarterback position pans out. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide just didn't look the same last year without Nick Saban. After a historic run, history suggests that Alabama is due for a down period. The Seminoles pull off the upset in Week 1.

LOSS

Week 2: vs. UL Monroe

Week 2 should be an easy bounce back for the Crimson Tide as UL Monroe will be coming to town. The fan base will be unhappy after a Week 1 loss to Florida State, but Alabama will easily cruise to victory in this one.

WIN

Week 3: vs. Wisconsin

Alabama has another big non-conference game in Week 3 as Wisconsin will come to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide played the Badgers on the road last season, and they easily picked up a win. This one will end the same way. Wisconsin hasn't looked great under head coach Luke Fickell, and the team is not good enough to win at Alabama.

WIN

Week 4: BYE

Week 5: @ Georgia

The Crimson Tide will get SEC play underway in Week 5, and this one is not going to be easy. Alabama and Georgia put on an absolute show last season in what was arguably the game of the year in college football. The Bulldogs pulled off a ridiculous comeback, but the Crimson Tide still found a way to get the win. That won't be the case this season, though. Georgia will successfully defend home turf.

LOSS

Week 6: vs. Vanderbilt

Like last season, Alabama will play Vanderbilt after taking on Georgia. The Commodores pulled off the shocking upset a year ago, but the Crimson Tide will exact revenge this time around. Vanderbilt was a solid team last season, but it isn't going to go on the road and knock off Alabama.

WIN

Week 7: @ Missouri

Missouri is another SEC team that has been trending in the right direction in recent years. The Tigers have put together a couple of good seasons in a row, but they have lost some of their best talent. This will be a challenging game for the Alabama football team, but it will survive the tricky road test.

WIN

Week 8: vs. Tennessee

Tennessee is a team that Alabama lost to last season, and Crimson Tide fans will be rioting if it happens again. They don't like losing to the Volunteers, and it isn't going to happen again in 2025. Expect another close game between these two rivals, but Alabama will find a way to get it done at home.

WIN

Week 9: @ South Carolina

South Carolina is another SEC team that just narrowly missed out on the College Football Playoff last year. The Gamecocks have been trending up in recent years, and this seems like the season that they finally get over the hump. Getting over the hump will include a home win against Alabama in Week 9.

LOSS

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. LSU

Brian Kelly came to LSU to chase a national championship, and his team hasn't shown a lot of improvement since a promising first year. The Tigers are trending in the wrong direction, and that will continue in 2025. Another disappointing season for LSU will include a loss to the Crimson Tide.

WIN

Week 12: vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma is going to be an interesting team this year. The Sooners didn't have a good first season in the SEC, but not a lot of squads did better in the transfer portal this offseason. Oklahoma brought in John Mateer, the top quarterback in the portal, and that should make a big difference this season. This isn't the same Sooners team we saw last season. They will stay in the playoff hunt with a win against the Alabama football team.

LOSS

Week 13: vs. Eastern Illinois

An FCS team will journey to Tuscaloosa in Week 13 because the SEC does that for some reason. While the Big Ten gets an extra conference game in, Alabama will be taking on Eastern Illinois at home. It won't be worth watching.

WIN

Week 14: @ Auburn

Alabama will be on the road this season for the Iron Bowl. Auburn isn't going to be very good this season, but it usually gives Alabama a good fight. The Tigers will be at home, and the Crimson Tide will be in the midst of a disappointing season. It will get worse with a rivalry loss.

LOSS

FINAL RECORD: 7-5, 4-4 SEC

Nick Saban was gone for one season, and the Alabama football team immediately took a massive step back. Things are different in Tuscaloosa now. It's going to get worse before it gets better.