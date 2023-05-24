Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

Madden NFL 24 will launch later this year, likely by the end of August. However, now’s the time of year when fans and pros alike guess who could (and should) be on the cover. Here are some potential players who deserve a shot at having their face on the next video game.

For reference, Patrick Mahomes has been on the Madden NFL cover twice already in his prestigious career since 2019. While he’s obviously a future hall-0f-famer, we’re going to omit him from this year’s running since he already appeared more than once. If he does appear again, then it truly does mean he owns the league.

Madden NFL 23’s cover was in honor legendary head coach John Madden, who passed away in December of 2021.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

To say Jalen Hurts had a breakout season in 2022 would be an understatement. He improved in nearly every statistical category and is a leader of this offense. Hurts will be just 25 this upcoming season, but he already has the whole team behind his back. His teammates, coaches, and even rivals have nothing but good things to say about him.

Not only is Hurts a great player, but he’s a personality that everybody loves. When Eagles fans fell off the broken rails at the Commanders (Known as the Washington Football Team, at the time) game back in 2021, Hurts helped them up. He didn’t run away or watch out for himself. He stuck around, took a few pictures, and met with fans before heading back to the locker room.

Hurts is also coming off a close Super Bowl LVII loss in which he played amazingly, but suffered a game-costly fumble near the beginning of the game. To be fair though, his defense and special teams couldn’t step up to the plate and help the offense out in the second half. Hurts hopes to change things up in 2023, and if everyone’s healthy, there’s no reason he can’t repeat his success.

He would be the first Eagles player to appear on a Madden NFL cover since Donovan McNabb on Madden 06 (2005), if he were selected. He would be the second Eagles player overall.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide-receiver in the game right now. With over 4,800 receiving yards in just three seasons, Jefferson is producing numbers that could threaten the likes of Terrell Owens by the time he retires.

Jefferson not only breathes life into the Vikings offense, but into the entire league. He’s waking up defensive coordinators and fantasy team managers every time they realize they have to go against him. But the LSU alum also makes the sport of football fun. There’s always that period of transition in sports where the seemingly best players retire. But then there’s players like JJetas who remind us we still live in a league full of talent.

Even if you’re not a Vikings fan, just watching him makes your jaw drop in awe and appreciate the level of talent he has.

Jefferson would be the first WR to be on a Madden NFL cover since Antonio Brown in Madden 19, and the first Vikings player since RB Adrian Peterson in Madden NFL 25. He would be the second Vikings player overall.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

Hear me out. Remember when Madden NFL 09 had both a Brett Favre Jets and Packers cover? Now, wouldn’t it be cool to do the same thing again with another first-ballot hall-of-famer?

Rodgers is one of the most talked about players in the league. Whether it was something big like his trade to the Jets, or jokes about his darkness retreat, he’s extremely popular. He was traded to New York during the offseason, just like his predecessor, Brett Favre, was back in 2008. Rodgers, like Favre, had also never been on a Madden NFL cover up to that point.

An extremely talented player who’s heading to an extremely talented roster, Aaron Rodgers makes great sense for a Madden cover. We don’t know how his year with the Jets will end up, but we do know all eyes will be glued on him when he’s playing for Gang Green.

He would be the first Jets player since Favre to appear on a Madden cover since 2008 and second Jets/Packers player overall.

Madden NFL 24 Cover Athlete Honorable Mentions

Now we could probably sit around and discuss another 10 or 15 players who deserve the spot, but that would take as long as it did for Dan Snyder to sell the Commanders. But, here are some players who also deserve recognition, if not a Madden cover spot:

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow – Cincinatti Bengals

Similarly to Hurts, Burrow is a locker room guy. People love playing for him, he’s taken his team to the Super Bowl, and statistically he’s proven himself. He’s also got a great personality and leadership qualities that could set a precedent for future Madden cover athletes.

While he wasn’t able to take his team to the big game for the second time in a row, he’s brought a level of success that the Bengals haven’t seen perhaps ever. He would be the first Bengal to be on a Madden cover.

Trevor Lawrence – Jacksonville Jaguars

Why? Because he’s just so chill.

In all seriousness, Lawrence with new head coach Doug Pederson lead their team to the franchise’s first playoff win since 2018. He also remained cool and calm during the Urban Meyer disaster that took place in 2021. He’s been improving, plays hard, and has a great attitude. Perhaps he and Doug Pederson should share the cover. I mean, going to the playoffs a year after Urban Meyer is almost as good as winning the Super Bowl itself. He would be the first Jaguar player on a cover.

Madden NFL 24 Cover Athletes: Non-QBs

Derrick Henry – RB, Tennessee Titans

There’s been a recent trend in the NFL that suggests running-backs only have a limited life span. Then there’s Derrick Henry, who just came off his 3rd 1500+ rushing yard campaign.

The only problem with Henry is that he may not be remembered by fans beyond the Titan’s fanbase after his retirement. He has yet to reach milestones like 10,000 rushing yards or 100 rushing touchdowns. Look at Shaun Alexander, who also appeared on a Madden NFL cover. Fantastic athlete, but still hasn’t earned a hall of fame spot.

Travis Kelce – TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes has been on the cover twice already, but the Chiefs are still the best team in the league. A part of the reason why is because they have the most reliable Tight End in the league.

At 33 years old, he came off one of the best years of his career (1,338 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 12.2 YPC). Kelce also has a big personality, and people love to follow him. His New Heights Podcast with Jason Kelce is adored by many and shows how much people love the Kelce bros. While it would be tough for Jason to get a Madden cover, Travis’ chances seem a bit better.

For more information on the upcoming Madden NFL 24, and other sports games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.