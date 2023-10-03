Madden 24 Season 2 for Ultimate Team releases soon, bringing new rewards, new challenges, and more levels to progress through. Season 2, Unstoppable, brings a brand new Field Pass with new content, new rewards and more. Without further ado, let's discuss the Madden 24 Season 2 Release Date.

Madden 24 Season 2 Release Date

Be Unstoppable in Season 2 starting tomorrow 😤 🆕 Field Pass

➕ New Player Abilities

😡 Weekly #AngryRuns

👻 Most Feared Coming Soon

✅ & More in #Madden24 pic.twitter.com/thjzjNNKVq — Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) October 3, 2023

Madden 24 Season 2 releases on Wednesday, October 4th, 2023. The new season update drops for all platforms on the game, both new-gen and old-gen. Overall, the new season adds more of what fans are familiar with in UT. However, Season 2 does come with some unique rewards.

Along with the field pass, new player abilities and X-Factors are being introduced in Season 2, which should help shake up the meta and make ways for exciting plays. The new X-Factors include:

Dual Threat – When activated, players have higher chance to defeat pass blockers & disrupt catches

Angry Run – No specific description given, but it seems to increase the power and success rate of stiff-arms when activated

Additionally, new superstar abilities make their way into the game. For example, Deep Elite improves catching on Deep Passes. Other Superstar abilities include:

3rd Down Threat – Better 3rd down mid-range catching vs single coverage

Linchpin – Stronger Blocking from all offensive linemen

Interior Threat – Dominant Pass Rush moves from the interior

AP Total increase for both the offense and defense increases to a total of 7 for Season 2.

Lastly, Season 2 comes with a new weekly event called Angry Runs, which plays off the new X-Factor of the same name. Additionally, another event, Most Feared, is also on the way. Given the title, we expect more information on that later this month.

Madden 24 Season 2 Rewards

As of right now, we don't know all the rewards available in Season 2. However, from all the screenshots and preview videos, we have a good idea of several goodies you can unlock. The beginning of the Season 2 teaser video above shows us a glimpse of some of the Season 2 rewards. Some of the rewards included UT Coins and player items, including an 89 OVR Travis Kelce. An upgradeable card like the previous season also seems plausible.

While we don't know the rewards just yet, MaddenNFLDirect announced a livestream tonight showing off all the new content in Season 2.

🚨 AP Total Update AP Total increase is coming for Season 2 of @EASPORTS_MUT 🏈 Offense AP Total: 7

🏈 Defense AP Total: 7 Come join us on 10/3 at 7PM ET to learn what's new in Season 2! 📺 https://t.co/aX3e0wf2XY pic.twitter.com/4VKebcYPKF — MaddenNFLDirect (@MaddenNFLDirect) September 29, 2023

Additionally, the Season 1 Field Pass expires on the same day. However, you still have time now to progress through any levels, or even finish your Field Pass.

And that's everything we know about Madden 24 Season 2's Release Date. Hopefully the newest season provides a

