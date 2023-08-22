Madden 24 just launched last week, but the developer's already promoting more content to the game's Ultimate Team mode. The Season is headlined by more Ultimate Team Programs, Field Pass Items, and over 60 levels to progress through on the Field Pass.

The developers released a new video across their social accounts to summarize everything new coming to Madden 24 Ultimate Team Season 1:

But for a deeper dive, stick with us as we explain everything new coming to Season 1.

Madden 24 Ultimate Team Programs

Madden 24 Ultimate Team introduced programs like Headliners, Legends, and Team Builders, and expect to add Campus Heroes and more soon. Here's the rundown of each program and their explanation.

Headliners includes new player items rewarded for completing challenges. Additionally they can be upgraded via Tokens. Some of the new headliners include an 87 OVR Kenny Pickett and 78 OVR Odell Beckham Jr.

Legends adds some of the best players to ever grace the sport to Ultimate Team. Madden 24 brings four variations of each legend representing different moments of their careers.

Team Builders players all launch with an 85 OVR, giving you a perfect opportunity to instantly boost a position in Ultimate Team.

Team Captains: Earn up to four team captains by progressing along the Team Captains Field Pass. They can be upgraded via tokens on the Field Pass, and having more Captains equals a bigger chemistry boost to your lineup. Upgrading a Captain to 85 gives you access to all 32 Team Chemistry options in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.

Season 1 also marks the return of a revamped Competitive Field Pass. The new field pass begins on the first Friday and lasts until season's end. Additionally, two new Competitive Field Pass exclusive-player items will be available each season. According to the official blog from EA Sports, here's how it works.

The base version is bound to a player's account with Champion-level abilities. The limited version of that player can only be obtained by the first 1000 users to reach a certain level in the pass, but comes with an extra Champion-level ability.

Season 1's featured players are George Pickens and A.J. Terrel.

Field Pass Items In Season 1

Here are the five field pass player items of Season 1:

Jalen Ramsey (CB) – 89 OVR Earn Ramsey by logging into MUT Starting OVR is 83. Upgradeable to 89 OVR with collectibles earned at levels 15, 29, 41 and 55. Unlocks Motivator chemistry that boosts all Season 1 players with a +1 increase to specific ratings.

Reggie White (LE) – 87 OVR Earnable at Level 21. Starting OVR is 85. Upgrades to 87 OVR with a collectible earned at Level 50.

Bryce Young (QB) – 86 OVR Earnable at Level 8. Starting OVR is 84. Upgrades to 86 OVR with a collectible earned at Level 26.

DeAndre Hopkins (WR) – 86 OVR Earnable at Level 34.

D’Andre Swift (HB) – 83 OVR Earnable at Level 4.



Additionally, two players are getting new X-Factors for play-now:

Jalen Hurts | QB | Philadelphia Eagles Superstar X-Factor: Run & Gun When Hurts enters the zone, he will have perfect accuracy while throwing on the run. Trigger Requirements: Make three consecutive passes for 5+ yards in air Knockout Requirements: Passer sacked one time

Austin Ekeler | HB | Los Angeles Chargers Superstar X-Factor: Wrecking Ball When Ekeler enters the zone, he has an increased success rate on trucks and stiff arms. Activation Requirements: Rush for 10+ yards three times Knockout Requirements: Get tackled for loss one time



Additionally, Season 1 drops more Superstar Showdown rewards for players with new gear items from Nike Kickoff, Jordan, and more.

Field Pass Reward Path

Lastly, the following rewards available through the Field Pass Reward Path:

Level 2: Gold+ Player Pack

Gold+ Player Pack 3: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 4: D’Andre Swift Player Item

D’Andre Swift Player Item 5: Gold+ Player Pack

Gold+ Player Pack 6: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 7: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 8: Bryce Young Player Item

Bryce Young Player Item 9: Pro Max Fantasy Pack

Pro Max Fantasy Pack 10: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 11: Playmaker Pack

Playmaker Pack 12: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 13: NFC & AFC North Uniform Fantasy Pack

NFC & AFC North Uniform Fantasy Pack 14: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 15: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token

Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token 16: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 17: Playmaker Pack

Playmaker Pack 18: NFC & AFC East Uniform Fantasy Pack

NFC & AFC East Uniform Fantasy Pack 19: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 20: Headliners Pack

Headliners Pack 21: Reggie White Player Item

Reggie White Player Item 22: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 23: Pro Playmaker Pack

Pro Playmaker Pack 24: NFC & AFC South Uniform Fantasy Pack

NFC & AFC South Uniform Fantasy Pack 25: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 26: Bryce Young Upgrade Token

Bryce Young Upgrade Token 27: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 28: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 29: Star Elite Pack

Star Elite Pack 30: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token

Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token 31: Playmaker Pack

Playmaker Pack 32: NFC & AFC West Uniform Fantasy Pack

NFC & AFC West Uniform Fantasy Pack 33: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 34: DeAndre Hopkins Player Item

DeAndre Hopkins Player Item 35: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 36: Star Elite Pack

Star Elite Pack 37: Wembley Stadium Item

Wembley Stadium Item 38: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 39: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 40: Playmaker Pack

Playmaker Pack 41: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token

Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token 42: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 43: Pro Max Fantasy Pack

Pro Max Fantasy Pack 44: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 45: Star Elite Pack

Star Elite Pack 46: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 47: All NFC & AFC Conference Uniform Fantasy Pack

All NFC & AFC Conference Uniform Fantasy Pack 48: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 49: Star Elite Pack

Star Elite Pack 50: Reggie White Upgrade Token

Reggie White Upgrade Token 51: Pro Playmaker Pack

Pro Playmaker Pack 52: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 53: Max Fantasy Pack

Max Fantasy Pack 54: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 55: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token

Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token 56: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 57: Season 2 XP Collectible

Season 2 XP Collectible 58: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 59: Star Elite Pack

Star Elite Pack 60: 10,000 Coins

10,000 Coins 61: Triumph Elite Pack

Madden 24 Available Now – Where To Get The Game

While the new season sure brings more content to MUT players, we hope for more updates to address the game's several issues, including fixes to the glitches and overall gameplay experience.

Madden 24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. ClutchPoints recently reviewed Madden 24 for the PlayStation 5.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.