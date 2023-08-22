Madden 24 just launched last week, but the developer's already promoting more content to the game's Ultimate Team mode. The Season is headlined by more Ultimate Team Programs, Field Pass Items, and over 60 levels to progress through on the Field Pass.
The developers released a new video across their social accounts to summarize everything new coming to Madden 24 Ultimate Team Season 1:
It’s time for the Next Era. You Ready?
Play #Madden24 today https://t.co/RxPHbFqO1a pic.twitter.com/Ja4kGtBVJJ
— Madden NFL 24 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 22, 2023
But for a deeper dive, stick with us as we explain everything new coming to Season 1.
Madden 24 Ultimate Team Programs
Madden 24 Ultimate Team introduced programs like Headliners, Legends, and Team Builders, and expect to add Campus Heroes and more soon. Here's the rundown of each program and their explanation.
Headliners includes new player items rewarded for completing challenges. Additionally they can be upgraded via Tokens. Some of the new headliners include an 87 OVR Kenny Pickett and 78 OVR Odell Beckham Jr.
Legends adds some of the best players to ever grace the sport to Ultimate Team. Madden 24 brings four variations of each legend representing different moments of their careers.
Team Builders players all launch with an 85 OVR, giving you a perfect opportunity to instantly boost a position in Ultimate Team.
Team Captains: Earn up to four team captains by progressing along the Team Captains Field Pass. They can be upgraded via tokens on the Field Pass, and having more Captains equals a bigger chemistry boost to your lineup. Upgrading a Captain to 85 gives you access to all 32 Team Chemistry options in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.
Season 1 also marks the return of a revamped Competitive Field Pass. The new field pass begins on the first Friday and lasts until season's end. Additionally, two new Competitive Field Pass exclusive-player items will be available each season. According to the official blog from EA Sports, here's how it works.
The base version is bound to a player's account with Champion-level abilities. The limited version of that player can only be obtained by the first 1000 users to reach a certain level in the pass, but comes with an extra Champion-level ability.
Season 1's featured players are George Pickens and A.J. Terrel.
Field Pass Items In Season 1
Here are the five field pass player items of Season 1:
- Jalen Ramsey (CB) – 89 OVR
- Earn Ramsey by logging into MUT
- Starting OVR is 83. Upgradeable to 89 OVR with collectibles earned at levels 15, 29, 41 and 55.
- Unlocks Motivator chemistry that boosts all Season 1 players with a +1 increase to specific ratings.
- Reggie White (LE) – 87 OVR
- Earnable at Level 21.
- Starting OVR is 85. Upgrades to 87 OVR with a collectible earned at Level 50.
- Bryce Young (QB) – 86 OVR
- Earnable at Level 8.
- Starting OVR is 84. Upgrades to 86 OVR with a collectible earned at Level 26.
- DeAndre Hopkins (WR) – 86 OVR
- Earnable at Level 34.
- D’Andre Swift (HB) – 83 OVR
- Earnable at Level 4.
Additionally, two players are getting new X-Factors for play-now:
- Jalen Hurts | QB | Philadelphia Eagles
- Superstar X-Factor: Run & Gun
- When Hurts enters the zone, he will have perfect accuracy while throwing on the run.
- Trigger Requirements: Make three consecutive passes for 5+ yards in air
- Knockout Requirements: Passer sacked one time
- Superstar X-Factor: Run & Gun
- Austin Ekeler | HB | Los Angeles Chargers
- Superstar X-Factor: Wrecking Ball
- When Ekeler enters the zone, he has an increased success rate on trucks and stiff arms.
- Activation Requirements: Rush for 10+ yards three times
- Knockout Requirements: Get tackled for loss one time
- Superstar X-Factor: Wrecking Ball
Additionally, Season 1 drops more Superstar Showdown rewards for players with new gear items from Nike Kickoff, Jordan, and more.
Field Pass Reward Path
Lastly, the following rewards available through the Field Pass Reward Path:
- Level 2: Gold+ Player Pack
- 3: 10,000 Coins
- 4: D’Andre Swift Player Item
- 5: Gold+ Player Pack
- 6: Max Fantasy Pack
- 7: 10,000 Coins
- 8: Bryce Young Player Item
- 9: Pro Max Fantasy Pack
- 10: Max Fantasy Pack
- 11: Playmaker Pack
- 12: 10,000 Coins
- 13: NFC & AFC North Uniform Fantasy Pack
- 14: Max Fantasy Pack
- 15: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token
- 16: 10,000 Coins
- 17: Playmaker Pack
- 18: NFC & AFC East Uniform Fantasy Pack
- 19: 10,000 Coins
- 20: Headliners Pack
- 21: Reggie White Player Item
- 22: 10,000 Coins
- 23: Pro Playmaker Pack
- 24: NFC & AFC South Uniform Fantasy Pack
- 25: 10,000 Coins
- 26: Bryce Young Upgrade Token
- 27: Max Fantasy Pack
- 28:10,000 Coins
- 29: Star Elite Pack
- 30: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token
- 31: Playmaker Pack
- 32: NFC & AFC West Uniform Fantasy Pack
- 33: 10,000 Coins
- 34: DeAndre Hopkins Player Item
- 35: Max Fantasy Pack
- 36: Star Elite Pack
- 37: Wembley Stadium Item
- 38: 10,000 Coins
- 39: Max Fantasy Pack
- 40: Playmaker Pack
- 41: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token
- 42: 10,000 Coins
- 43: Pro Max Fantasy Pack
- 44: Max Fantasy Pack
- 45: Star Elite Pack
- 46: 10,000 Coins
- 47: All NFC & AFC Conference Uniform Fantasy Pack
- 48: 10,000 Coins
- 49: Star Elite Pack
- 50: Reggie White Upgrade Token
- 51: Pro Playmaker Pack
- 52: 10,000 Coins
- 53: Max Fantasy Pack
- 54: 10,000 Coins
- 55: Jalen Ramsey Upgrade Token
- 56: 10,000 Coins
- 57: Season 2 XP Collectible
- 58: 10,000 Coins
- 59: Star Elite Pack
- 60: 10,000 Coins
- 61: Triumph Elite Pack
Madden 24 Available Now – Where To Get The Game
While the new season sure brings more content to MUT players, we hope for more updates to address the game's several issues, including fixes to the glitches and overall gameplay experience.
Madden 24 is available for pre-order for PS5, PS4,Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App,Steam, and Epic Games Store. ClutchPoints recently reviewed Madden 24 for the PlayStation 5.
For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.