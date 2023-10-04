Thursday Night Football is closely approaching, which means its time Madden 24 simulates the NFL Week 5 games. Last week, Madden really outdid itself, getting 12 of 16 matchups correct. Between weeks 1 and 4, Madden 24 currently has an overall record of 21-11. We'll see how it does this week.

Madden 24 Simulates NFL Week 5 Games

Before we begin, we should explain the rules. We let the AI play against each other in 15 minute quarters using the most up to date injury reports. If a player is listed as questionable, then we play them just in case since we don't know who's suiting up and who isn't. However, players listed as doubtful get pulled from the starting lineup. We also use the most up to date rosters, though a new roster update should drop tomorrow.

Without further ado, let's get into these matchups.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bears 13 – Commanders 20

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Bears 7 3 3 0 13 Commanders 7 10 0 3 20

We took Bears' WR Chase Claypool since HC Matt Eberflus announced the wideout would remain away from team practices this week. The Bears offense couldn't bottle up their offensive momentum from last week, failing to score a touchdown after the first quarter.

Justin Fields played well on paper (20/30, 243 yards, 1 touchdown, no turnovers), but the offense as a unit struggled. Khalil Herbert's 2.7 YPC made it difficult for Chicago to get first downs and execute scoring drives. Washington, on the other hand, was electrifying in the first half, scoring a touchdown a piece in each quarter. However, the offense fell apart in the second half, but managed to extend their lead in the 4th quarter after a 46-yard FG from Joey Slye.

With the win, Washington improves to 3-2 while Chicago remains winless.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jaguars 17 – Bills 31

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Jaguars 7 10 0 0 17 Bills 7 7 7 10 31

The Jaguars got off to a great start in this one, taking a commanding 17-7 lead. However, Josh Allen found the dog within and continued to play a great game. The Bills defense shut down the Jaguars, allowing 0 points for the rest of the game.

Trevor Lawrence threw two interception in the second half, though surprisingly the Bills couldn't capitalize on either. Despite this, they still managed to great field position with solid punt returns. Stefon Diggs definitely deserves the game ball, with 11 catches, 201 yards, and 2 touchdowns to help Buffalo dominate. With the win, the Bills win their third straight game of scoring 31+ points.

Jacksonville, on the other hand, needs to start making some serious adjustments.

Madden 24 Simulates – Texans 24 – Falcons 10

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Texans 0 10 7 7 24 Falcons 0 3 0 7 10

The Texans continue to impress as the defense once again shuts down the opposition. C.J. Stroud played fine (13/20, 215 yards, 1 rushing TD), but the real MVP goes to Dameon Pierce, who ran 24 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans chewed most of the clock, holding onto the ball for nearly 39 minutes.

The Falcons, on the other hand, could not get anything accomplished. Desmond Ridder was extremely inaccurate, completing 10 of 25 passes, and only throwing for 121 yards. Bijan Robinson couldn't get anything done either, rushing 17 times for 64 yards and one touchdown. However, Bijan's only big play came from a 30-yard run that resulted in a Falcons FG.

With the win, the Texans improve to 3-2 while the Falcons drop to 2-3.

Madden 24 Simulates – Panthers 14 – Lions 24

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Panthers 7 0 0 7 14 Lions 7 10 0 7 24

Funny enough, the Panthers scored on their first and last drive of the game, unable to accomplish anything outside of that. Bryce Young played a bit too conservatively and it cost his team, who only converted 1 of 12 third downs.

The Lions enjoyed more success thanks to a solid run game featuring David Montgomery. Jared Goff also played pretty well, completing 19 of 27 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers.

Overall, the Panthers played a tough game, but couldn't keep up with a team that's trying to be a top playoff contender. The Lions improve to 4-1 with the win while the Panthers remain winless with the Bears.

Madden 24 Simulates – Titans 10 – Colts 16

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Titans 3 0 0 7 10 Colts 3 3 7 3 16

Perhaps the uglies game of the week goes to the Titans and Colts, who managed to only score two total touchdowns in this game. Anthony Richardson played awful, throwing three interceptions while running 12 times for only 30 yards. We decided to put Johnathan Taylor back in, but even he couldn't muster impressive numbers.

The Titans just played a bit worse, with Derrick Henry leaving the game early due to injury. Without him, there was nothing propelling this unit. Ryan Tannehill continued to play horrendously, only throwing for 150 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

And remember those Anthony Richardson interceptions? The Titans only scored a field goal off one of them. The Titans last touchdown came in garbage time when the team was already losing 16-3.

Madden 24 Simulates – Giants 21 – Dolphins 38

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Giants 0 14 0 7 21 Dolphins 14 14 3 7 38

While the Giants actually managed to score more touchdowns, they couldn't keep up with a high-tempo Dolphins offense with multiple playmakers. Tyreek Hill caught 8 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to start the game.

The real MVP was Tua Tagovailoa, who completed over 90% of his passes and also ran for 36 yards on four carries. Overall, the Dolphins offense took care of business, converting over 80% of their third down conversions and all of their fourth down attempts (2/2).

The Giants struggled once again due to a poor performance from the offense. While they found some steam in the second quarter, New York struggled to maintain it, scoring only once in the second half.

Madden 24 Simulates – Saints 17 – Patriots 26

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Saints 0 3 7 7 17 Patriots 7 6 6 7 26

The Patriots defense dominated this game, scoring a fumble recovery for a touchdown while forcing another fumble later on in the game. The patriots extended the lead to 13-0 but missed an extra point.

The Saints kept themselves in the game for a bit, scoring 10 unanswered points to make it 13-10. However, the Patriots scored two more field goals in the third thanks to a couple of big plays from Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson recorded two touchdowns on 26 carries while helping the team stay on the field and keep the ball away. Mac Jones played okay, completing 15 of 22 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown.

Derek Carr and the Saints found their footing too late, and probably would've won had they found their momentum earlier.

Madden 24 Simulates – Ravens 25 – Steelers 21

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Ravens 3 6 2 14 25 Steelers 7 7 0 7 21

Perhaps the most exciting match of the week, as both opponents fought until the end. Baltimore struggled to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, but Justin Tucker converted three field goals to keep them alive.

The Steelers played well in the first half, with T.J. Watt recording a pair of sacks and Kenny Pickett throwing two touchdowns. However, Pickett messed up big time in the third, holding onto the ball for too long in the endzone and getting sacked by Roquan Smith and making it a 14-11 game. Baltimore took advantage of the punt return, scoring a touchdown to make it 18-14.

Kenny Pickett threw a pass to Jaylen Warren for a TD with 2:21 remaining. Lamar Jackson took advantage of the time he had left, and threw a touchdown pass to rookie WR Zay Flowers with 0:18 remaining to take the lead 25-21.

With the win, Baltimore manages to stay near the top of the AFC.

Madden 24 Simulates – Eagles 31 – Rams 27

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Eagles 0 14 0 17 31 Rams 7 10 0 10 27

This was perhaps the wierdest game on this list. Matthew Stafford ran five times for 46 yards, while Jalen Hurts ran only twice for two yards. Additionally, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith were held to just 6 catches for 86 yards combined. Yet, both teams managed to score over 50 points.

The Rams started the game with a solid 10-0 lead before Philly got their first touchdown, a 12 yard run from D'Andre Swift. On the next drive, Matt Stafford threw an interception to Darius Slay Jr., who returned it 26 yards for his second pick six of the year. However, Stafford made up for it with an 18-yard pass to Cooper Kupp to take the lead 17-14 at half.

The third quarter saw both teams fail to pass into each other's territory. However, the fourth quarter saw an explosion from both QBs, who scored on almost every drive in the end. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert dominated, catching two touchdowns on back-to-back drives.

The Eagles ultimately won when the Rams missed a crucial fourth down with 3:13 remaining. Hurts and the Eagles scored a field goal with just 6 seconds left, extending their lead to 31-27.

Madden 24 Simulates – Bengals 34 – Cardinals 10

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Bengals 7 13 7 7 34 Cardinals 0 0 3 7 10

Madden must not know how the Bengals are really performing this year. Joe Burrow flourished, throwing for 308 yards on 28 completions, and a pair of touchdowns to Ja'Marr Chase. Joe Mixon also got involved, running 15 times for 84 yards while catching three passes for 21.

The Cardinals once again rolled with Joshua Dobbs, who played poorly throughout the whole game. His only big play came from a 56-yard screen pass to James Conner, which the Cardinals weren't even able to score off of.

Overall, a very boring matchup with very little excitement, unless your a Bengals fan. Hopefully Who Dey nation gets to see this type of offense if the team gets back into rhythm.

Madden 24 Simulates – Jets 20 – Broncos 17 (OT)

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 (OT) FINAL Jets 0 3 7 7 (+3) 20 Broncos 0 17 0 0 17

The Broncos exploded in the second quarter, but didn't do anything else for the rest of the day. The Jets defense gave its offense many chances, which Zach Wilson took advantage of. Speaking of Wilson, for the second week in a row he threw 2 touchdown passes. However, this time he didn't fumble, and the Jets managed to tie it up at the end.

In Overtime, the Broncos failed to convert on a 4th and inches at the Jets 38. Zach Wilson connected with Allen Lazard on two passes of 12 and 16 yards, putting the Jets at the 34 yard line. They converted their winning field goal with ease and increased their playoff chances.

The Broncos, despite getting their first win a week ago, once again struggled both offensively and defensively.

Madden 24 Simulates – Chiefs 30 – Vikings 28

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Chiefs 7 10 3 10 30 Vikings 7 7 7 7 28

Patrick Mahomes shook off the sluggish performance he had last week with a 333 yard, 3 touchdown performance in Minnesota. Travis Kelce helped the MVP signal-caller, scoring two touchdowns and catching for 96 total yards.

The Vikings kept it competitive all the way. Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins continued to connect early and often, with JJetas getting 12 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown. Vikings' RB Alexander Mattison also picked up a nice 38 yard rushing touchdown and put up a decent stat line (17-103-1).

The Chiefs won the game with a last second FG from Harrison Butker that put them over the Vikes 30-28. With the win, KC stays atop its division while Minnesota remains third in theirs.

Madden 24 Simulates – Cowboys 20 – 49ers 21

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Cowboys 10 0 3 7 20 49ers 0 7 0 14 21

The 49ers once again forced the Cowboys to make a play on their final drive, and guess what happened? Dak Prescott threw an interception to Fred Warner, sealing the game for Dallas.

But the Cowboys defense deserves some credit. Micah parsons earned 2.5 sacks while holding Brock Purdy to just 183 yards on 21 pass attempts. However, they had no answer for Christian McCaffrey, who caught 5 passes for 53 yards and ran for another 70. He ultimately scored the final touchdown which put SF up 21-20 with 5:00 remaining.

The Cowboys offense started off hot, but couldn't maintain it for long. Their biggest struggle came from Tony Pollard, who ran 13 times for 52 yards (his longest being 18). Ultimately, they messed up once again in trying to get a game-winning drive against a renewed rival.

Madden 24 Simulates – Packers 17 – Raiders 24

TEAMS QUARTER 1 QUARTER 2 QUARTER 3 QUARTER 4 FINAL Packers 0 7 7 3 17 Raiders 7 7 7 3 24

We decided to keep Jimmy G out because we don't know if he'll come out of concussion protocol in time. Overall, backup Aidan O'Connel played fined, completing 14 of 19 passes for 171 yards and no turnovers. Josh Jacobs rallied the team, scoring three total touchdowns while picking up 155 rushing yards. He kept the Packers defense tired and on the field.

The Packers once again disappointed on offense. Jordan Love would make an amazing play, only to do nothing for the next three drives. He threw two touchdowns of 50+ yards, but outside of those moments he flat out sucked.

The Packers' RB committee also did nothing special. Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon ran for a combined 20 times for 46 yards. Yikes! No wonder Jordan Love struggled, as he ran for more yards than both of them (49 yards on 7 carries).

The Raiders keep themselves in the divisional race while the Packers lose momentum.

And that wraps it up for this week 5's installment of Madden 24 Simulates. We hope you enjoyed reading and look forward to our next installment.

