Week 11 of the NFL Season starts in a couple of days, with the Madden 24 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date tagging along. During each Madden game's life cycle, EA Sports makes weekly adjustments to the rosters. This includes free agent acquisitions, player rating changes, and any depth chart updates. Overall, the weekly roster updates aim to make the Madden experience more like the real deal.

Madden 24 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date

Based on previous weeks, we expect the Madden 24 Week 11 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, November 16th. While we don't have an exact time, it would likely drop right before the Bengals visit Baltimore for a Thursday night showdown. For those who just started playing Madden 24, check out our roster update guide. Overall, the whole process is brief but does require and internet connection to complete.

Week 10 of the NFL Season brought some exciting headlines, especially in the AFC. We saw the Cleveland Browns pull off an insane comeback against the Baltimore Ravens, who blew a 31-17 lead with 11:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. The Browns scored two touchdowns in a 41-second span, though they missed the PAT which would've tied the game up. However, the defense made a stop, giving Cleveland the chance to run the clock down and score a field goal.

Another big headlines includes the Houston Texans upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals. C.J. Stroud put up another impressive performance, throwing for over 350 yards while scoring two touchdowns in the game. However, let's also give credit to Devin Singletary (30 attempts, 150 rushing yards and a touchdown), as well as Noah Brown (7 catches, 172 yards). With the win, Houston advances to 5-4 and looks like a possible candidate for a wild card spot.

Speaking of the playoffs, we wonder what's going to happen with Buffalo after another disappointing loss. After a three game win-streak that saw Buffalo score 37+ points per game, Buffalo's offense has been rather timid. The Bills have lost three out of their four matchups, and their schedule ahead doesn't look too easy. After a rematch against the Jets, the Bills must take on the Eagles (8-1), the Chiefs (7-2), the Cowboys (6-3), in the following weeks.

Madden 24 is available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

