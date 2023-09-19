With week 3 of the NFL season approaching in a couple days, Madden 24 fans are eager for the Week 3 Roster Update. After the 53-man roster update that occurs just before the season opener, EA Sports typically releases weekly roster updates until the trade deadline kicks in. After that, they'll still tweak player overalls and update injuries and so on. However, the release date for the Madden Roster Updates is usually never explicitly stated.

Madden 24 Week 3 Roster Update Release Date

Judging by the previous two weeks, we firmly believe the Madden 24 Week 3 Roster Update Release date to be Thursday, September 21st. Both the 53-Man Roster Update and Week 2 Roster update released at those times. Therefore, barring any setbacks, we believe the same will occur for week 3. If not, then expect the update to drop before the end of the week, between the 22nd and the 24th.

If you're looking to update your rosters in Madden 24, just check out our dedicated guide. The process only takes a few moments and is very easy to complete. However, you must have an internet connection in order to connect to EA Sports' servers.

Also worth noting, is that player likeness doesn't get updated until later in the season when more Title Updates arrive.

Lastly, Tyreek Hill now joins the Madden 24 99 Club alongside Zach Martin, Travis Kelce, Justin Jefferson, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Donald. Hill was just short of joining the club at launch, with a 98 OVR. Now Cheetah gets the respect he deserves after scoring three touchdowns while averaging 125 receiving yards per game through two games this season. Along with Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins boast one of the best receiving duos in the league.

The last roster update adjusted OVRs for various players by roughly 1-2 points. We saw QBs like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all drop in OVRs, while other players like Christian McCaffrey, Roquan Smith, and Darius Slay Jr. getting some points. The next roster update will likely do something similar.

And that's everything you need to know about Madden 24's Week 3 Roster Update Release Date. Madden 24 released for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

