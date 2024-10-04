The new Madden 25 Player ratings have arrived just in time for week 5. We saw players like Jayden Daniels receive a big boost to their Madden rating, while 49ers' LB Fred Warner inches closer to the 99 club. However, many other players received decreases to their ratings for poor performances. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 25 player ratings as we head into Week 5 of the NFL season.

Madden 25 Player Ratings Update For Week 5

Expand Tweet

Fred Warner (San Francisco 49ers) – 98 OVR (+1)

Honestly, Fred Warner seems more deserving of a 99 OVR than most players in the 99 Club. While Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Christian McCaffrey are great players, it's not like their 2024 season has been spectacular. McCaffrey hasn't even played a game and we're not sure when he will return. Hill and Kelce only have a combined 375 yards and only one touchdown on 32 catches. While the Chiefs are 4-0, I'm not sure if a lot of the credit can go towards Mahomes, who's already turned the ball over five times this season.

So far this year, Warner already has two interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a sack, among other impressive stats. In the team's 30-13 victory over the New England Patriots, Warner intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. The 49ers' will hope for his swift recovery, as he is the core player of this defense.

Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens) – 96 OVR (+1)

Expand Tweet

King Henry already has over 520 total yards as well as six touchdowns in just four games this year. The combination of Baltimore's offensive line, as well as Henry's speed and power make their rushing attack one of the best in the league. In the last two games alone, Henry has 350 rushing yards, and now leads the league with 480 total. The Ravens bounced back from an 0-2 start after winning back-to-back games. Players like Henry are the reason why.

Like Warner, we also wonder why someone like Henry hasn't joined the 99 Club. But should he continue to play well, he'll be there before the season's end.

Patrick Surtain II (Denver Broncos – 96 OVR (+1)

Denver's defense has been amazing these past three weeks, limiting opponents to just 13 points or less. Part of their success goes to shutdown CB Patrick Surtain II. The high-powered Buccaneers' offense struggled against Surtain two weeks ago, and future HOF QB Aaron Rodgers struggled against him last week. No matter the challenge, Surtain always shows up and reminds everyone why he's the highest paid DB in the league.

If you like to play Madden 25's Franchise mode, do yourself a favor and trade for Surtain. It's worth giving up a first rounder (and maybe more) for this shutdown corner.

Nico Collins (Houston Texans) – 86 OVR (+2)

Despite leading the league in receiving yards by a lot (103 yards, to be exact), Collins is only an 86 OVR in Madden 25 after the latest update. He has triple digit receiving numbers in three of four games this season. But more importantly, he has great chemistry with C.J. Stroud, and has helped the QB develop into the star he is now. Last week, he caught 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown in the team's victory over the Jaguars. EA Sports should consider raising his rating, especially if he continues to play well.

Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) – 79 OVR (+3) – Madden 25 Player Ratings

Expand Tweet

Daniels threw his first career interception, but otherwise played extremely well in the team's 42-14 over Arizona. So far he has completed over 80% of his passes this year, as the Commanders haven't punted the ball in two straight games. Daniels especially looks good when you compare him to the rest of the 2024 QB draft class. Week 5 poses an interesting test as he'll face a tough Cleveland defense.

Jayden Daniels' high rookie rating makes him fun to play with in Madden 25's Franchise mode.

Additionally, several other players received an increase to their Madden Player Rating ahead of Week 5:

Aidan Hutchinson – 93 OVR (+1)

Terry McLaurin – 91 OVR (+2)

Aaron Jones – 90 OVR (+1)

Kyle Hamilton – 89 OVR (+1)

Jabrill Peppers – 87 OVR (+1)

D.J. Reed – 87 OVR (+1)

Quincy Williams – 86 OVR (+1)

Nick Bolton – 85 OVR (+1)

Jared Goff – 82 OVR (+3)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+1)

Jayden Daniels – 79 OVR (+3)

However, many players received a decrease to their Madden 25 player rating ahead of Week 5:

Dexter Lawrence – 95 OVR (-1)

Mark Andrews – 92 OVR (-1)

Terron Armstead – 91 OVR (-1)

Brandon Aiyuk – 90 OVR (-1)

Travis Etienne Jr. – 89 OVR (-1)

Xavier McKinney – 88 OVR (+2)

Jevon Holland – 86 OVR (-1)

Matthew Judon – 86 OVR (-2)

Cameron Jordan – 85 OVR (-2)

Garrett Wilson – 85 OVR (-1)

Brian Burns – 85 OVR (-1)

Chase Young – 84 OVR (-1)

Jalen Hurts – 84 OVR (-1)

Overall, that includes all the biggest movers in the Madden 25 Player Ratings for week 5. Of course, feel free to browse through the full ratings to see the full changes for each team. However, the season is still young, and EA Sports will release player updates after each week. So keep checking back to see the biggest movers.

Speaking of Week 5, it kicked off last night when Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons stunned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Overtime. Down 30-27 and forced to punt with less than two minutes left, it seemed like the Falcons were going to lose. But after a costly penalty and some negative plays, Tampa Bay was forced to punt. Younghoe Koo made up for his two missed field goals by making the one that helped them make it to OT. And just a few plays into Overtime, Cousins found KhaDarel Hodge for a 45-yard touchdown pass.

We look forward to seeing the next player ratings update. In other news, feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, kicking, and more.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.