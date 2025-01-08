A new Madden 25 Title Update launched, adding multiple gameplay improvements and updates to playbooks, and it comes just in time for Season 5 this January. Furthermore, the update also makes several adjustments to player and coach likeness to improve authenticity. Additionally, Season 5 introduces the Madden PlayerCard and NFL Team Pass. Without further ado, let's take a look at the new Madden 25 Title Update.

Madden 25 Title Update For January 8th, 2025

Gameplay – Madden 25 January Title Update

Overall, increased the amount of force necessary to cause a physics-based knockout on interception attempts, reducing the amount of dropped interceptions.

General Tuning to lower the ratings threshold necessary for a player to have a guaranteed catch chance on an interception attempt on Competitive Gamestyle. This gameplay adjustment will apply when playing on Competitive Game Style.

Updated the ‘Throwing Dots’ achievement description to appropriately detail what is necessary to unlock the achievement.

Reduced the accuracy of High Throw mechanic passes on Competitive Gamestyle.

User-controlled ball carriers are no longer able to dive when they have their Ball Carrier Coaching Adjustment set to Conservative.

Overall, increased the chance of catch knockouts when a receiver is hit immediately after the catch point.

Fixed physics-based tackling issue that would cause the ball carrier to spin on the ground after a hit stick

Overall, addressed an issue where the outside receiver on the Gun Trips Slot Close: Blast play had the wrong assignment and would not block appropriately on the play

Playbooks – Madden 25 January Title Update

Overall, more than 800 updates have been made to offensive playbooks alone, including the addition of some plays that are brand new to Madden after they’ve made a splash in the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Sample New Formations:

49ers – Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Chiefs – Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Commanders – Pistol Doubles Hip (NEW PLAY)

Chargers – Gun Bunch Spread

Falcons – Gun Bunch Spread – Pistol Doubles Hip

Jaguars – Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Packers – Gun Bunch Spread

Rams – Gun Bunch Spread

Seahawks – Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Vikings – Gun Bunch Spread Nasty

Notable New Plays:

Bears- Gun Doubles HB Wk – Boomerang Y Delay (Cole Kmet TD)

Bengals -Gun Trey Y-Flex – PA Deep Over. (Ja’Marr Chase TD)

Bills -Gun Bunch TE – Boomerang Mesh Traffic (James Cook TD)

Broncos -Gun Bunch Wide Nasty – Mesh Drive (Courtland Sutton TD)

Browns – Gun Doubles Flex Wk Swap – Mtn Slot Post (Cedric Tillman TD)

Bucs -Gun Bunch TE – Mtn Snag Under (Mike Evans TD)

Cardinals – Gun Ace – Flood Post (Marvin Harrison Jr. TD)

Commanders – Pistol Doubles Hip – Z Shake Crosser (Terry McLaurin TD)

Chargers – Split T Tight – HB Lead (Goalline TD Run)

Colts – Gun Bunch TE – Mtn Mesh (Mo Alie-Cox TD)

Falcons – Gun Bunch Spread – Mtn Slot Out (Drake London TD)

Jaguars – Gun Trey Y-Flex – Stick Nod H-Angle (Travis Etienne TD)

Jets – Gun Trips X Nasty – Mtn Triple Slants (Garrett Wilson reception)

Lions – Gun Spread DBL Flex Wk – Mtn Out N Up Seam (Amon-Ra St. Brown TD)

Lions – Singleback Bunch X Nasty – Mtn PA Deep X Over (Jameson Williams TD)

Patriots – Singleback Wing Close – PA Cross Y Delay (Hunter Henry TD)

Ravens – Gun Wing Slot Wk – Mtn Stutter Wheel (Justice Hill TD)

Saints – Gun Doubles Flex Y Off Close – Mtn Slot Post (Rashid Shaheed TD)

Seahawks – Gun Bunch Spread Nasty – Z Swirl Choice (Tyler Lockett TD)

Vikings – Singleback Wing Flex Close – PA Shot Post (Justin Jefferson 97 Yard TD)

Franchise Mode – Madden 25 January Title Update

Overall, updated NFL Head Coach Likeness for New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears

NFL Authenticity – Madden 25 January Title Update

Added Jordan 1 Vapor Edge Cleats

Added Jordan 3 Cement Cleats

Added Light Robot Jagged Facemask

Added Robot 808 Jagged Facemask

Added the following Face Scans Jaylen Warren, Ryan Kelly, Donovan Wilson, Wyatt Teller, Skylar Thompson, Aidan O’Connell, Jake Haener, Luke Musgrave



Madden PlayerCard & NFL Team Pass – Madden 25 January Title Update

Furthermore, this Madden 25 update introduces the Madden PlayerCard & NFL Team Pass.

Overall, the former is a new customization feature that allows you to design your own PlayerCard. Generally, it features a background, Profile picture, border, and badges and are displayed in online games.

Overall, the NFL Team Pass is a new objectives system that requires an in-game purchase to unlock. Furthermore, you can unlock new themed content for your favorite team via completing objectives across multiple modes.

Overall, that includes all the Patch Notes from the latest Madden 25 Title Update. We look forward to trying out some of these new plays, as well trying out these updated playbooks. Furthermore, we hope these gameplay updates improve your experience with the game.

