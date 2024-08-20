With both Madden 25 and College Football 25 now on store shelves, many will want to compare them and see which one is the better game. Both are developed by EA Orlando and published by EA Sports. Both are football video games that share many similar features. But if you're a lover of both collegiate and professional football, you might find yourself deciding on which one to get. Therefore, we compared Madden 25 vs. College Football 25 to see which one we think makes for a better game.

Before getting into specifics, here is some general information on each title:

Game College Football 25 Madden NFL 25 Platform PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows Standard Edition SRP (At launch) $69.99 $69.99 Cross-Play Yes Yes Team Builder Mode? Yes Yes

Teams/Schools 134 FBS Schools 32 NFL Teams

Why Pick College Football 25?

College Football 25 is the first NCAAF video game from EA Sports since NCAA Football 14, released in 2013. For years, fans have always wanted to see the series return. And after a decade full of legal battles and NIL discussions, we finally get to hit the virtual field as our favorite schools.

In our opinion, College Football 25 offers a better overall gameplay experience than Madden 25. Players movement feels faster, abilities like jukes and spins feel more effective, and the revamped passing system works really well.

Additionally, College Football 25 lets you play as any of the 134 FBS schools in the NCAA. Want to play as #1 Georgia Bulldogs, or perhaps the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers? The game lets you play in all their stadiums, including many neutral sites for bowl games, conference games, championships, and more. That's just a part of College Football 25's deep level of presentation.

Between mascots, fight songs, school specific chants, fan sections, and much more, College Football 25 offers great presentation. You'll see something new in every game as you play as your favorite NCAAF players. Yes, College Football 25 features well over 10,000 real players who opted-in to have their NIL in the game. It truly feels like an authentic experience.

Lastly, College Football 25 brings back two classic modes, Dynasty, and Return to Glory. The former lets you coach any school, recruit new players, and fight for a championship. The latter lets you live out your own collegiate career before heading off into the NFL (Madden 25).

Why Pick Madden 25?

If you're an NFL fan who doesn't watch College Football 25, then Madden already has an advantage in earning your purchase. Quantity doesn't always equate to quality, and playing as the best of the best is sometimes an unbeatable experience. Is it fun to play as Quinshon Judkins and abuse his spin move? Of course. But sometimes you want to play as absolute ballers like Justin Jefferson, Lamar Jackson, or Christian McCaffrey.

Madden 25 is the only video game on the market that features fully licensed NFL teams with complete rosters. And while I love College Football, I've personally always been a bigger NFL fan. Plus, I've always preferred the structure of the NFL because you don't need to worry about a polling system. If you go 16-0, you'll probably earn the #1 seed. In College Football 25, you're fate is determined by something out of your control.

Additionally, Madden 25's Franchise mode lets you import up to 32 total Team Builder teams in one franchise. In College Football 25, you can only use 16 teams per Dynasty. You and your friends could create an entire league of team builder teams if you wanted.

Speaking of Franchise, Madden 25 makes some new presentational improvements to the mode this year. Between an improved Draft Night featuring Roger Goodell, three total commentary teams, and new Breakout Storylines which connect you with your players, there's more effort to make the mode more immersive.

And personally, we feel that Superstar mode in Madden 25 is better than College Football 25's Road To Glory. You can actually pick your own plays, which seems like a minor thing but actually makes a major difference. There's a bit more control on Gameday, which feels more convenient to the player.

Conclusion – Should you get Madden 25 or College Football 25?

We believe that College Football 25 is currently a better video game than Madden 25. Although updates could improve the latter, we think the collegiate side of EA Sports' latest football games offers a much better experience. Between the better gameplay experience, and the fact that it's the first College Football video game in over a decade, there's more reason to try this one out than Madden.

But if you prefer the NFL and do not really watch College Football, then there's a chance you might grow bored of CFB 25 quickly. After all, it's hard to maintain your interest if you're not playing as your favorite team in your favorite league. Additionally, Madden 25 offers a better player-career mode (Superstar) which offers you more control pre-snap.

Nevertheless, College Football 25 wins this one. But at the end of the day, there's things both games can learn from each other. College Football 25's Superstar mode could let you actually call your own plays in the huddle. And Madden 25 could offer better player movement if it runs on the same engine. Overall, we hope to see both titles improve in the future so that at the end of the day, both the consumer and developer win.

And that wraps up our comparison of College Football 25 vs. Madden 25. If you decide to pick up both games, learn how to import your RTG player into Madden 25 Superstar mode.

And that wraps up our comparison of College Football 25 vs. Madden 25. If you decide to pick up both games, learn how to import your RTG player into Madden 25 Superstar mode.