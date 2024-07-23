College Football 25′s Road To Glory mode allows you to import your player to Madden 25 and play in the pros. Like the NCAA Football games, you can continue your player's career outside of College and pursue a career in the Madden NFL 25. However, not everyone will know right away, and might miss out on the opportunity to do so. Therefore, we created a guide on how to import your RTG player to Madden 25.

How Do You Import Your Road To Glory Player In College Football 25 To Madden 25?

To import your College Football 25, you'll first need to play out a full career in Road To Glory mode. When you finally finish out your Collegiate career, you'll be asked to do one of two things:

Retire your College Football 25 Road To Glory Player Import your College Football 25 Road To Glory Player to Madden 25

Select the latter option so you can import your player to Madden 25.

For newcomers to CFB 25, Road To Glory is analogue to Madden 25's Superstar mode. Essentially, you play out your career as a player, helping your team fight for Bowl Games and National Championships. Throughout your career, you need to manage your schedule. This includes studying for exams, spending time with teammates, training, and focusing on your brand. Check out our Road To Glory Guide to learn more about how it works.

How Do You Import Your RTG Player to Madden 25

At the time of writing, Madden 25 has not yet released, so we do not know the specifics of importing your RTG player to the game. However, we do know that your Road To Glory player will become your next Superstar Player if you decide to import them.

Superstar Mode is essentially Road to Glory but with some differences. You still manage your weekly schedule, and you still undergo practice to boost your player. But since you're playing in the NFL rather than college, you'll enjoy a much longer career. You'll also be fighting for the Super Bowl instead of various College Bowls.

Once you import your Road To Glory player, you'll be able to experience their career in Madden 25 and continue to make them a legend. Want your 3-time Heisman to also be a 10x Super Bowl MVP? Go for it!

That wraps up our guide on transferring your College Football 25 Road To Glory player to Madden 25. Of course, although this guide published well before the release of Madden 25, we hope this helps you understand the process beforehand. This way you can turn on Madden 25 right away and instantly know what to do. Have fun bringing your player to the NFL!

