The Madden 25 Week 16 Roster Update Release date arrives this week, letting players use the most up-to-date NFL rosters in-game. These updates focus on free agent signings, player ratings, roster changes, and (formerly) trades. However, they do not make or add any gameplay changes, balancing updates, or bug fixes. Nevertheless, updating the rosters allows you to use the same rosters that NFL teams do in real life. Therefore, let's look at the Madden 25 Week 16 Roster Update Release Date.

Madden 25 Week 16 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 16 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, December 19th. The update will likely arrive before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports usually releases their roster updates around this time of the week, though there have been exceptions.

Additionally, look at our guide on how to update rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes a moment, but you do need an internet connection to complete.

Week 16 begins when the Chargers host divisional rival, the Broncos, on Thursday Night Football. L.A. has lost two straight, which drops them down to third place in the AFC West. The Chargers still have a shot to make the playoffs, but they'll want to win out to increase their chances. Meanwhile, the Broncos have won 4 in a row. Their defense has scored three touchdowns in their last two games, just one less than the Chargers have scored in their last two contests.

Week 16 also sees some football action on Saturday, as the Houston Texans travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs. With Mahomes dealing with a high-ankle sprain, there's a possibility we see backup Carson Wentz start for the Chiefs. A win here is important, as the Chiefs need at least two wins to secure the #1 seed in the AFC. That bye week would be great in helping players like Mahomes heal and rest.

Lastly, week 16 ends when the New Orleans Saints head to Green Bay to face the Packers. The Jake Haener experiment was short-lived, as the Saints went back to rookie QB Spencer Rattler in last week's loss to Washington. While New Orleans' playoff chances are nearly shattered, the Packers will look to catch up to the Vikings and Lions.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Madden 25 Week 16 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 25 guides on passing, catching, and kicking the ball.

For more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints.