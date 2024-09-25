The Madden 25 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date arrives this week, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates cover different roster moves like trades, FA Signings, injuries, and more. Furthermore, they typically adjust several player ratings to reflect their real-life skill. However, they do not make any gameplay updates or bug fixes. Let's take a look at the Madden 25 Week 4 Roster Update so you can use the most updated rosters to play with your friends.

Madden 25 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 25 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date to be Thursday, September 26th, 2024. The update should arrive before the New York Giants host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates before each new week starts.

Additionally, check out our guide on how to update your rosters in Madden 25. Overall, the process takes just moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports to use in Madden 25.

Week 4 of the NFL Season brings some more exciting headlines. The Bengals will hope to earn their first win of the season against the Andy-Dalton-led Carolina Panthers. We also have a few divisional battles worth mentioning.

Firstly, the 3-0 Vikings have surprised many this year so far. They'll be visiting Green Bay this week, where Packers fans are still hoping for a swift Jordan Love recovery. Meanwhile, the Chargers will look to be the first team to deliver Kansas City its first loss of the year. Lastly, the Falcons will host the Saints, with the latter coming off their first loss of the season.

And of course, there are several players we want to keep our eye on this week. Rookie QBs Bo Nix and Caleb Williams did show signs of improvement in their Week 3 contests. Williams threw for over 360 yards and two touchdowns in the team's loss to the Colts. Nix didn't score, but was accurate and effective in the Broncos' victory over Tampa Bay.

But the real rookie to watch seems to be Jayden Daniels. So far, he's completed over 80% of his passes in the first three weeks of the season. In the Commanders' Monday night win over Cincinnati, Daniels completed over 91% of his passes. Washington might be a real problem with Daniels under center. We'll see how he, and many others, perform this week as Week 4 approaches.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 4 Roster Update Release Date. Check out some other Madden 25 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. We look forward to another week of Football!

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.