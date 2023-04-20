Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

After a rough tenure in Arizona, starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner has been designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.

By MLB rules, the Diamondbacks will have seven days to either trade Bumgarner or outright him to waivers.

Unless the veteran left-hander is claimed off waivers, he appears headed towards free agency, where he will be available for the taking at the league minimum $720,000, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

As bad as Bumgarner has been for the Diamondbacks- and he has been bad, to the tune of the worst ERA in team history- there are still likely a few teams that would be interested in the services of the four-time All-Star at this reduced cost.

That said, which teams could be interested? Could the Yankees, dealing with multiple injuries to their rotation, look to the veteran as a quick fix until the big guns get back? Likewise for the New York Mets.

Or could Bumgarner, a three-time champion with the San Francisco Giants, return to his longtime home?

Thats what we’ll discuss here. Without further ado, here are the four best destinations for Madison Bumgarner after he was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks.

Madison Bumgarner Best Destinations

4. San Francisco Giants

Let’s start with the least likely option. Madison Bumgarner, of course, spent the first 11 seasons of his career in the Bay Area with the Giants, making it to four All-Star teams while winning three World Series titles.

Bumgarner developed a reputation as a tough, big-game pitcher for the Giants.

However, this version of MadBum, who is sporting a ghastly 10.26 ERA through four starts, is definitely not the same pitcher.

The Giants’ pitching staff has produced mixed results thus far, but it’s also one of the deepest rotations in MLB.

While a reunion is feasible- and would be a great story- it’s more likely that the Giants don’t pursue Bumgarner at this point.

3. New York Yankees

Anytime a starting pitcher like Madison Bumgarner becomes available, the Yankees’ name has to be thrown into the mix.

Not only has New York expressed interest in trading for Bumgarner as recently as 2019, but they are also down three of their projected starting pitchers in Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas.

The Yankees have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at the moment, thanks to an out-of-this-world start from ace Gerrit Cole, a strong effort by Nestor Cortes and some patchwork from Domingo German and the bullpen.

Rodon and Severino have gotten some positive injury updates in recent days, but who knows how long this makeshift New York rotation can deliver these results.

One has to wonder if New York, who may see something in Bumgarner that the Diamondbacks didn’t, will take a flyer on the proven starter.

There’s also the added fact that Bumgarner remains one of the great postseason pitchers in the history of the sport.

Surely that would catch the eye of the October-oriented Yankees.

2. New York Mets

Like their crosstown rivals, the Mets are in a bit of a pickle with their pitching. Both Justin Verlander and Carlos Carrasco are on the 15-day injured list.

Ace Max Scherzer may be facing a suspension for allegedly using a foreign substance during his recent start against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

While the Mets may not be without Scherzer for an extended period of time, they could still use a veteran arm to help the rotation shoulder the load until Verlander returns- and if Carrasco, who may need surgery, comes back.

Bumgarner hasn’t been a capable pitcher since the 2019 season. He is arguably the worst signing in Diamondbacks history.

But at the age of 33, he still has something to offer in the right situation. Plus, veterans like Verlander and Scherzer, who have each found new gears into their 30s, could help Madison Bumgarner do the same.

The Mets would be a great fit for the former Giants star.

1. Texas Rangers

Ahh, that brings us to our number one team: the Texas Rangers. The Rangers are managed by Bruce Bochy, Bumgarner’s longtime skipper with the Giants.

In a 2019 interview, Bochy said that he “loved” Madison Bumgarner so much, with the ace hurler also speaking about how well the two get along.

Now, Bochy, whose Rangers pitching staff has already dealt with one Jacob deGrom scare, could use a veteran arm to help stabilize the back end of the rotation.

Bumgarner is not what he once was.

But perhaps reuniting with his old manager and an experienced pitching coach in Mike Maddux could help him at least be serviceable.