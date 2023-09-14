Madonna expressed gratitude towards Pepsi for revisiting and re-releasing their 1989 collaboration, a TV commercial that became a victim of controversy and was pulled from the airwaves. The commercial made headlines due to its connection to Madonna's song “Like a Prayer” and its religious connotations.

Pepsi had signed a groundbreaking deal with Madonna in 1989, paying her a staggering $5 million for an ad campaign that included a TV spot featuring “Like a Prayer” and sponsorship of her upcoming concert tour. However, the commercial stirred controversy for its use of religious imagery, including burning crosses and a scene of Madonna kissing a Black saint.

Amid pressure from religious groups, including the Vatican, Pepsi eventually withdrew the ad and severed ties with Madonna. This led to Christian groups calling for a global boycott of Pepsi and its subsidiaries.

Fast forward to the present, Pepsi, celebrating its 125th anniversary, decided to revisit significant moments from its history, including Madonna's controversial commercial. As part of this celebration, they re-released the “Like a Prayer” spot.

Madonna commemorated the occasion by sharing the commercial on her Instagram account. She recalled how, 34 years ago, she refused to compromise her artistic integrity by altering scenes in the video that featured her kissing a Black saint and burning crosses. This stance, she noted, marked the beginning of her career as an artist who wouldn't compromise her artistic vision.

The re-release of the commercial serves as a nostalgic reminder of the iconic pop culture moment that took place in 1989, showcasing the enduring impact of Madonna's artistic work and her commitment to her artistry.