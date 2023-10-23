Madonna, 65, was hospitalized for a bacterial infection recently, and she reflected on how it's a miracle she's still alive.

“It's a f—ing miracle that I'm here right now,” she told a Belgian audience, according to Billboard.

Emotionally, she shared on stage that she wasn't feeling well this past Saturday.

Madonna's bacterial infection

Last June, Madonna, who kicked off her career-spanning “Celebration Tour,” returned home due to a bacterial infection that led her to spend a few days in the hospital. She postponed her tour for three months, and then she went back on stage on October 14 at London's 02 Arena.

She didn't feel great in Belgium and reflected on her health scare.

“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital, and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” the Queen of Pop said. “It's a f—ing miracle that I'm here right now. My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me — she said, ‘Girl, it's not your time to go.'”

The singer added, “I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in the hospital, knowing that she wasn't going to live.”

Madonna's mother died from breast cancer when the singer was just five.

Madonna put on an incredible show last night. She said she wasn't feeling well. It's hard not to wonder if she's really not well though, pushing through with the tour so soon after her illness. I hope she and her business people are taking good care of her. pic.twitter.com/FtboL4oqwD — andie dyer (@dyerAndie) October 22, 2023

Regarding her not feeling great during the performance, the singer said, “I must tell you I don't feel very well right now, but I can't complain because I'm alive. Thank god for my children and all of your love and support.”

Luckily, Madonna continued with the show, and it didn't seem to be anything serious.