The Orlando Magic had a great draft and added to their young core. Orlando held the 6th and 11th overall picks in the draft and selected Anthony Black and Jett Howard. They have a plethora of young talent, and their core could be competitive this season.

Black and Howard will join a young core with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Banchero was the number one overall pick in 2022 and won the Rookie of the Year award. Banchero averaged 20 points per game, along with 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his rookie campaign. He shot 42.7 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from three.

Wagner had a great second season, averaging 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor and 36.1 percent from downtown. Black and Howard will be valuable additions to Orlando moving forward.

With that said, here are the 2023 NBA Draft grades for both picks made by the Magic.

Anthony Black: B+

Black is a 6-foot-7 forward that fits right into the Magic's lineup. He is a highly skilled guard who can run the offense with great playmaking and ball-handling. Black averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He shot 45.3 percent from the field and 30.1 percent from behind the arc.

Black earned SEC All-Freshman Honors in his season at Arkansas. His size gives him the versatility to defend point guards, shooting guards, and small forwards. Black's playmaking and versatility on defense can make him an impactful player in year one.

While Black's shooting needs improvement, he can be a valuable young player in his rookie campaign. Black is a pass-first point guard, and if he can become a more efficient shooter, it would go a long way toward becoming a complete player.

Jett Howard: C

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Howard was a surprising pick at 11. He projects to be one of the best shooting forwards from this draft. The 20-year-old forward averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, and two assists in his freshman season at Michigan. Howard shot 41.8 percent from the floor and 36.8 percent from three.

Howard earned Big Ten All-Freshman and All-Big Ten Honors with his play.

The forward will provide shooting for Orlando, which is much needed. Howard's shooting should fit extremely well in the Magic's lineup. However, outside of his shooting, Howard isn't developed. He has proven to be a quality scorer and improved as a three-level scorer throughout his freshman campaign at Michigan. While those are good qualities, he has to improve in other aspects of basketball to be a very impactful player.

Despite being a 6-foot-8 forward, Howard hasn't become a quality defender. He has also not been a good rebounder for his size. Howard needs to improve in these aspects of his game to become a valuable NBA player.

His shooting should help him crack the rotation for the Magic. However, he needs to focus on becoming a more complete player. Orlando reached on selecting Howard at 11, but they did need a shooter.

If Howard can develop into a better all-around player, it will help him be a very impactful player.

The Magic had a good draft and added two players that can be in the rotation and develop with their young core. They will have to figure out the guard situation, as they have Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and now Black.

Suggs or Anthony could be moved to open up more minutes for Black. Howard could get some minutes this season as a backup forward. Orlando has one of the brightest young cores in the league. It will be interesting to see how Black and Howard fit with the Magic, as well as with the rest of the young core.