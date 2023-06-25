Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic have new reinforcements fresh from the NBA Draft. Jett Howard, the rookie out of Michigan basketball, is capable of shooting the lights out in the two-guard spot along with Cole Anthony.

Jett Howard can bring a lot of spot-up action and off-ball movement. The lottery pick from Michigan basketball posits that he has an excellent place to play alongside Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero, per Jeremy Brenner of Sports Illustrated.

“Honestly, I feel like I'll fit in like a glove with my ability to space the floor and make open shots. I've always been able to play with other good players throughout high school and college, so I think I'll fit in really well with them,” the Magic rookie said.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Orlando Magic needs a shooter from beyond the arc. Their plays operate on the mid-range and they rarely bail out from deep. Jett Howard provides that lacking aspect of the team's schematics. He shot 36.8% from beyond the arc for Michigan basketball. 14.2 points per game was the reward for his effective shotmaking. Franz Wagner and the other Magic stars get a reliable scorer.

The 24th-ranked three-point shooting team in the 2022-23 season can surely use his skill. He can also operate on all three levels of scoring. Jett Howard totaled a relatively efficient 41.4% on field goals in his last stint with Michigan basketball.

There are a lot of expectations placed upon a lottery pick that just so happens to be Juwan Howard's son. However, Jett Howard is prepared to do his own thing with the Orlando Magic system.