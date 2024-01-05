The Magic could find it useful to swing a trade with the Pistons for sweet-shooting forward Bojan Bogdanovic.

The Detroit Pistons may have already snapped their historic 28-game losing streak, but the fact of the matter that they're bad remains. Thus, it remains very much in the realm of possibility that the Pistons would dangle some of the team's veterans, including sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic, as trade bait — and the Orlando Magic could very well be interested should Detroit revisit that idea.

According to the special props betting odds at BetOnline, the Magic are the favorite to acquire Bogdanovic's services from the Pistons. Their odds to do so are set at +300. Rounding out the top five of potential Bogdanovic trade suitors are the Boston Celtics (+300), Denver Nuggets (+500), Sacramento Kings (+500), and Atlanta Hawks (+600).

Among those teams, the Magic, indeed, look like the most realistic destination for Bojan Bogdanovic. At present, the Magic are one of the worst teams in the association when it comes to spacing the floor. They are currently 29th in the league in three-pointers made per game (10.5), and that's with their 25 threes against the Sacramento Kings last night, and they're 28th in terms of three-point percentage.

Even then, the Magic have a winning record at 19-15, and they currently find themselves in the middle of what should be a heated Eastern Conference playoff race. Acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic would go a long way towards helping improve the team's floor-spacing, although the team will have to turn over the point guard position to Jalen Suggs should Bogdanovic arrive, a move that the Magic may not be too comfortable with at the moment.

Nevertheless, should Bogdanovic be receptive to the idea of a bench role, the Magic should be even more interested in floating the Pistons a call. Orlando has a few assets that they can dangle as well; they can use Jonathan Isaac as salary-filler, or maybe they can even trade away Jett Howard to consolidate the plethora of talent the Magic have on the wings.

The Magic are also currently dealing with a few injury woes to some of their key players, such as Franz Wagner, Markelle Fultz, Joe Ingles, and Isaac. With the playoff race heating up, it would help Orlando a lot if they manage to swing a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic.