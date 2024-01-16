The Magic used strong defense and a clutch Cole Anthony to take down the Knicks who were without Wendell Carter Jr.

The Orlando Magic bounced back from early setbacks in their four-game road trip, securing a 98-94 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Martin Luther King Day. The Knicks, hindered by the absence of star guard Jalen Brunson due to a calf injury, faced a nearly full-strength Magic team, bolstered by the return of Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stellar performance in return

Wendell Carter Jr., returning after missing five games with knee tendinitis, played a pivotal role in the Magic's triumph. Exceeding a 12-16 minute restriction, Carter Jr. came off the bench to deliver a powerful performance. In 19 minutes, he scored 17 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and blocked a shot, shooting 7-for-11 from the field. His impact was evident in his +11 plus/minus rating.

WENDELL CARTER JR WITH THE LEFT HAND. UP 5 IN MSG pic.twitter.com/5Lk2UYRL5b — Magic Film & Stuff (@otown__) January 15, 2024

Carter Jr. expressed his enthusiasm for being back on the court.

“It feels amazing. Just the fact that coach trusts me in those situations. Ultimately, it’s just good to be back out there,” Carter Jr. said. “As long as we just stay healthy, I feel like, you know, we’re going to be in a really good spot going into the playoffs.”

Cole Anthony's decisive fourth quarter

In the fourth quarter, Cole Anthony took center stage, scoring or assisting on 15 of the Magic's 26 points. His efforts included a crucial basket that propelled Orlando into the lead with less than four minutes remaining. Anthony concluded the game with 15 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals, boasting the highest plus/minus on the team at +18.

Knicks missed 10 of final 12 FGs & went 1 for 4 from FT line in 98-94 home loss to ORL. They certainly missed Jalen Brunson (out with calf injury) down the stretch. Cole Anthony helped lift ORL to win by scoring or assisting on 15 pts in 4th Q. ORL outscored NYK by 9 in 4th Q — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 15, 2024

Paolo Banchero highlighted Anthony's offensive prowess.

“I mean, that’s what Cole, that’s what he does. It’s an offense in a hurry,” Banchero said. “He takes and makes tough shots.”

Magic's defense shuts down Knicks

Orlando's defense, ranked fourth in the league, demonstrated its strength by holding the Knicks, who were averaging 114.4 points in their last seven games, to just 94 points. The Magic's defensive prowess peaked in the fourth quarter, limiting the Knicks to a mere 16 points. Impressively, they disrupted the Knicks' offense, causing them to miss 10 of their final 12 field goal attempts.

Coach Jamahl Mosley commended the team's defensive effort,

“I think we just find a way,” Mosley said. “I think when it’s all said and done, you just have to find a way and the way they did it was defensively.”

The head coach also praised the bench's contribution, particularly noting the defensive clinic put on by Carter Jr. and Jonathan Isaac.

With this win, the Magic improve their season record to 22-18 and look forward to closing their road trip on a high note against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena, Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET.

The team's resilience, particularly in their elite defense and the contributions of players like Carter Jr. and Anthony, positions them as a formidable force heading towards the playoffs.