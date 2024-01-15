As the Orlando Magic prepare for their Martin Luther King Day matchup with the New York Knicks, the spotlight intensifies on Wendell Carter Jr. Amidst swirling trade rumors also involving teammate Markelle Fultz, Carter Jr.'s contribution in the upcoming game is under keen observation. The 24-year-old center, who has been restricted to just 13 games this season due to injuries, is expected to play under a 12-16 minute restriction according to head coach Jamahl Mosley. His impact, despite these limitations, could prove crucial for the Magic.

Wendell Carter Jr. returns after 5-game injury absence 

Carter Jr.'s performance this season has been solid, averaging 8.1 points and 6.4 rebounds, along with a 42.5% shooting from the field and an impressive 40.6% from three-point range, though these figures are below his career averages. His return to the lineup, especially after the team's recent loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, is seen as a crucial boost for the Magic's offense.

The team's injury report remains a concern. Franz Wagner and Gary Harris are ruled out for the game against the Knicks, posing a challenge to the team's depth. However, the Magic have been reinforced by the return of four players from injuries, including Jonathan Isaac, who made his return in the recent game against the Thunder.

Markelle Fultz, alongside Carter Jr., remains a key figure in trade speculations. The 25-year-old guard, limited to just 8 games this season, has averaged 8 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, with a field goal percentage of 44.8%. His performance in the upcoming game against the Knicks will be crucial, especially considering his limited playtime this season.

The return of Joe Ingles to the court also brings added experience and skill to the Magic's lineup. As the team faces the Knicks, the dynamics involving players like Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz, especially against the backdrop of trade rumors, will be pivotal.