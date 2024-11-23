Superstars evolve in many different ways, just ask Franz Wagner and his brother, Mo Wagner of the Orlando Magic. Franz hit a tough game-winning three to stun the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. While teammates like Jalen Suggs, and head coach Jahmal Mosley raved about how productive Franz has been, his brother has seen the evolution up close. Mo told Sportskeedia about how his brother is ascending to elite status.



“An introduction to superstardom,” Mo Wagner said. “Not to exaggerate, but I think he's understanding his power and how good he can be. Making plays like that elevates confidence on his level as well. You have to ask him, but he works so hard. I'm very happy for him that he gets to experience that.”



Since Paolo Banchero has been ruled out with an oblique injury, the offensive responsibility has fallen on Franz. He's stepped up tremendously since Banchero's injury. He had eight games of scoring 20+, and three of those, he scored 30+. There's a clear three-level scoring element to his game.

Franz Wagner has been a superstar for the Magic

Franz can get to the basket, and finish with either hand. He can hit the mid-range and the three-ball efficiently. Much of his shots come off of screens or playing off of the ball. In that Lakers game, Franz wanted the ball in his hands. He navigated a screen, forced a switch, and hit the tough game-winning three to stun Los Angeles.



Also, the Magic wing has only shot below 40% once during Banchero's absence. The efficiency yet high degree of difficulty on these shots make it all the more impressive. Even Franz's NBA 2K rating has taken an increase. Regardless, the Magic are 10-7 and fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Teams like the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Cleveland Cavaliers are the clear favorites. However, Franz's superstardom has made Orlando a legitimate threat in the conference.

The elevation in his game has calmed anyone's fears about the Magic slipping with Banchero out. When the latter comes back though, Franz will likely continue his hot stretch. However, there might be more off-ball schemes implemented by Mosley for Franz.

His shooting off of the catch has been impressive, and having Banchero initiate the offense unlocks another depth. For now, it'll be the Franz show until Banchero comes back. When that happens, the Magic could have a 1A and 1B situation with the two.