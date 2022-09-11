Orlando Magic youngster Franz Wagner suffered an injury during Germany’s EuroBasket game against Montenegro on Saturday, and things aren’t looking good for him.

According to Germany head coach Gordon Herbert, as reported by Khobi Price of Orlando Sentinel, Wagner sustained an ankle injury during the third quarter of the game after he landed on a defender’s foot following a 3-point shot. Unfortunately, Coach Herbert admitted that the injury is “pretty bad.”

Germany head coach Gordon Herbert says Franz Wagner has a "pretty bad sprain" after rolling his right ankle on a defender's foot on the 3-point attempt during the 3Q of Germany-Montenegro. https://t.co/AqMppz3d5Q — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) September 10, 2022

Germany has their quarterfinal game scheduled on Tuesday, and considering the update on Franz Wagner, it seems unlikely he’ll be able to suit up for the national team.

The Germans will be facing the winner of the Greece vs. Czech Republic game, and if Wagner does end up sitting out, it’ll be problematic for them. The Magic rising star is actually one of the best players on the roster, averaging 15.8 points on 51.5 percent shooting from the field. Against Montenegro, he was a team-high +15 on the box score, which speaks volumes on how impactful he is to the squad.

Of course there is a chance that Wagner plays, but it comes with plenty of risks. Not to mention that the 2022-23 NBA season is nearing.

Here’s to hoping that Wagner’s injury is not as several as Herbert initially thought and that he recovers sooner rather than later. He has been sensational, and there are high expectations he’ll make a huge leap in the upcoming NBA campaign.