The Orlando Magic opened their 2024-25 season with an emphatic 116-97 victory over the Miami Heat, setting the tone for what they hope will be a successful campaign. Paolo Banchero, in his third season, led the way with a stellar performance, finishing with 33 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from three. The win was significant not only for the margin of victory but also because it came on a night when the Heat honored Pat Riley by naming the court after him.

Banchero's performance, which included a plus-minus rating of +42, has already made history. According to OptaSTATS, he became the only NBA player to record a game with 30-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, no turnovers, and a plus-minus of +40 or better since plus-minus began being tracked in 1996-97. He was dominant from the outset, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds by halftime.

His opening night effort placed him in elite company, joining Shaquille O'Neal and Tracy McGrady as the only Magic players to record 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds in a season opener. However, the night’s narrative wasn’t just Banchero's individual success, but rather the Magic’s collective defensive dominance.

Magic's second-half defensive clampdown stifles Heat as Paolo Banchero shines

After allowing 32 points in the first quarter, Orlando locked in on defense, holding Miami to just 18 points in the third quarter and containing their key players. Jimmy Butler, the Heat's primary offensive force, was limited to only three points and five assists, while Bam Adebayo finished with nine points and five rebounds.

Banchero stressed the importance of the team's defense postgame, noting how their second-half effort set the tone for the season.

“It's fun. When you can get stops like that, possession after possession and they lead to runs, they lead to threes and buckets. I’ve never personally played for a team like this where we can actually do that,” Banchero said. “This is setting the tone for how we got to be every night coming into this year.”

Gary Harris, who contributed 18 points off the bench and shot 6-for-9 from three, praised Banchero's maturity and leadership.

“He’s professional, that’s what he does. He’s gonna continue to get better, especially the more experience, the more games he gets,” Harris said. “The sky's the limit with him and it’s fun for all of us to get behind him and follow his lead.”

Jamahl Mosley praises Banchero's humility and versatility as key to Orlando's success

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley echoed the sentiment, crediting Banchero's humility and focus on winning.

“There’s a reason why great players are great. The reason why he’s great is because he’s humble, he works, he cares about his teammates, and he’s not changing who he is, regardless of what comes his way in accolades,” Mosley said. “The number one thing he wants to do is win and he’s gonna find a way no matter what that looks like.”

Mosley emphasized Banchero’s versatility, highlighting that whether it’s scoring, rebounding, or facilitating, he will do whatever it takes to help his team win.

The Magic’s defensive intensity, led by Paolo Banchero, was a key factor in the win and appears to be a focal point for the team this season. With a balanced offensive attack and a renewed focus on defensive execution, Orlando looks to build on their playoff appearance from last year.

The Orlando Magic will return to the KIA Center for their home opener on Friday, where they will take on the Brooklyn Nets.